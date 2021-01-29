World
Coronavirus pandemic

Biden presidency

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Zahid Mahmood, Hannah Strange, Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 8:53 a.m. ET, January 29, 2021
1 hr 43 min ago

EU publishes vaccine contract with AstraZeneca amid dispute over delays

 From CNN's James Frater and Chris Liakos

An AstraZeneca office building is pictured in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, January 29.
An AstraZeneca office building is pictured in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, January 29. Francisco Seco/AP

The European Commission has published the redacted contract signed with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the purchase of its coronavirus vaccine for European Union member states.

Amid an escalating row, the EU asked AstraZeneca to agree to publish the contract -- signed on August 27 -- following the pharmaceutical giant's announcement of delays and reductions in deliveries due to production issues. Brussels has demanded doses produced at UK manufacturing sites be used to make up for the shortfall, saying AstraZeneca is contractually obliged to do so.

The publication of the contract comes after differing claims from the two parties as to its contents. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica on Tuesday that the company was not able to guarantee the timing of EU deliveries because countries such as the United Kingdom were quicker to finalize orders. He said that while the UK contract, signed earlier, stipulated the country would be supplied first, the later EU contract was on a "best effort" basis -- a contention the Commission has disputed.

The details of the vaccine delivery schedule have been redacted from the published document.

Earlier this week, Belgian authorities conducted an inspection of AstraZeneca’s Belgian site –- at the request of the European Commission –- to ensure that the delay in the delivery of the vaccines was “indeed due to a production problem at the Belgian site.”

On Friday, the European Commission is expected to announce new export restrictions on vaccines manufactured in the EU, requiring companies to obtain authorization before export.

1 hr 17 min ago

In a battle over coronavirus lockdowns, some of Israel's ultra-Orthadox Jews are clashing with authorities

From CNN's Sam Kiley

As protests against coronavirus restrictions spring up around the world, in Israel, clashes between ultra-Orthodox Jews and authorities have become an almost daily occurrence.

At the heart of the tensions are the refusal to observe tough lockdown regulations that ban gatherings of more than five people inside and 10 outdoors.

Bnei Brak, a largely ultra-Orthodox city of more than 200,000, and the small Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim have seen the worst of the violence.

The atmosphere has become so febrile that some Haredim, as the ultra-Orthodox are collectively known, have pinned yellow Star of David badges on their jackets and labeled recent police crackdowns in Bnei Brak as "Kristallnacht," referencing the 1938 attack on Jews in Nazi Germany.

Some background:

  • The rate of Covid-related deaths in people over 65 among the ultra-Orthodox was estimated last December to be about 3.6% higher than the Israeli norm, according to the country's health ministry.
  • Health ministry data shows Haredi communities to be suffering infection rates of well over 20% of those tested, and ultra-Orthodox patient admissions are among the highest in the country.
  • As global coronavirus cases have surpassed 100 million, and countries around the world struggle with new coronavirus variants and vaccine shortfalls, protests against lockdown restrictions are becoming increasingly common.

Read more on Israel's ultra-Orthadox Jews clashing with authorities here:

Violence and slurs from some of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jews in battle over coronavirus lockdowns
2 hr 27 min ago

Coronavirus variants can be defeated with the right tools, says senior White House adviser

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

A senior White House adviser offered hope in the face of worrying new Covid-19 variants on Thursday, saying they can be defeated with the right approach.

South Carolina has confirmed two cases of the variant first identified in South Africa, a strain more contagious than those previously seen.

"Nothing about this news says we can't defeat this thing," the White House Senior Advisor for Covid Response Andy Slavitt told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "It just means we need more tools, and we need to be more united in doing it."

If the variants spread rapidly, they could add 85,000 American deaths to the projected death toll by May, bringing the US total to up to 620,000 deaths, according to a forecast Thursday from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

"We're going to have to stay one step ahead of these mutations," said Slavitt. "We're going to need processes to keep developing tests, therapies and vaccines to make sure that as and if the virus mutates a little bit, like the flu does, we're able to stay ahead of it."

Experts say they believe current vaccines will still be effective against the variants, but officials are still working to close the gap between the available doses and the number administered to Americans.

Read more about how the US can defeat new Covid-19 variants with the "right tools" here:

The US can defeat coronavirus variants with the right tools, White House adviser says
2 hr 48 min ago

Novavax says Covid-19 vaccine is 89% effective in UK trial, but less so in South Africa

By CNN's Jacqueline Howard, Isa Soares and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use during a trial at St. George's University hospital in London in October Oct. 7, 2020. Novavax Inc. said Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work — though not as well — against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use during a trial at St. George's University hospital in London in October Oct. 7, 2020. Novavax Inc. said Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work — though not as well — against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Alastair Grant/AP

A new Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax was 89% effective and appeared to offer protection against some variants of the coronavirus in a clinical trial conducted in the UK, the American biotech firm has announced.

Based on based on results from a Phase 3 trial conducted in the UK, the vaccine was found to be 95.6% effective against the original coronavirus and 85.6% effective against the variant first detected in the UK.

However, the vaccine appeared to be less effective against against a variant first identified in South Africa. The shot showed 60% efficacy among those without HIV in a separate Phase 2b study conducted in that country, the company said.

The company's vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, "is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants," Stanley Erck, Novavax president and CEO, said in the announcement.
"NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis," he said.

Novavax is also currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical study in the United States and Mexico and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the US and Australia, data from which are expected as soon as early first quarter 2021.

Read more on the efficacy of the Novax vaccine against new coronavirus variants here

3 hr 5 min ago

South Korean Christian groups apologize for role in spreading Covid-19

CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

Several prominent South Korean Christian groups have apologized for their role in spreading Covid-19 on Friday after acknowledging worsening infections in the country induced by Church groups not practicing social distancing.

In a joint press conference, The National Council of Churches in Korea, alongside the Young Men's and Young Women's Christian Associations (YMCA and YWCA), said some of the country's Christians had prioritized religious freedoms over public health.

"We and the Korean church are not free from their sins", said Vice Chairwoman of Korean YWCA Lee Eun-yeong.

The groups urged Christians across South Korea to cooperate with public health orders.

The South Korean health ministry announced Friday that 344 recent community cases are linked to a group of Christian schools across the country.

According to the latest data from John Hopkins University, since the beginning of the pandemic, South Korea has suffered 77,395 Covid-19 cases with 1,399 deaths.

3 hr 26 min ago

Israel's health data suggests Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be more effective than we thought

From CNN’s Amir Tal and Elizabeth Cohen

A Israeli healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Kupat Holim Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on January 14
A Israeli healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the Kupat Holim Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on January 14 Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

New data from the Israel’s Ministry of Health suggests the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines may be even more effective than previously thought. 

The data, which looked at more than 700,000 fully vaccinated people in Israel, found that only .04 percent of people contracted Covid-19, according to the head of Israel’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis at a press conference on Thursday.

The type of vaccine Israel has mostly used is the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine with a small number of doses from Moderna. The two vaccines use the same technology, and in clinical trials were found to be about 95% effective. 

Some background:

Israel began its vaccination campaign on December 20. The data released Thursday looked at 715,425 vaccinated people who were at least one week past their second dose, giving the vaccines time to kick in and provide immunity. Of those people, only 317 people became sick with Covid-19 and 16 people were hospitalized. 

The data sampled many more people than the Pfizer and Moderna Phase 3 clinical trials. Approximately 75,000 people participated in those trials, with half receiving the vaccine and half receiving a placebo. 

The two vaccines have been rolled out in several countries including the US, Canada and some European nations. The UK was the first country in the world to inoculate patients with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December last year. 

 

4 hr 18 min ago

Can vaccines save the Tokyo Olympics?

From CNN's George Ramsay

A monument depicting the Olympic rings is seen in front of Tokyo's National Stadium, the main venue for the Olympics and Paralympics, in January 2020.
A monument depicting the Olympic rings is seen in front of Tokyo's National Stadium, the main venue for the Olympics and Paralympics, in January 2020. Kyodo News via Getty Images

In between a surging pandemic and a global scramble for vaccines, the fate of this year's Olympic Games has become shrouded in uncertainty.

Last November, three weeks before the first vaccine doses became publicly available in the United Kingdom, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said he was hopeful an effective vaccine would help the Games to proceed safely.

Fast-forward to January 2021 and organizers may not be able to rely on vaccine rollout in the way they might have hoped as delivery delays have hindered the rollout process, particularly across Europe.

"I think a lot of people had this vested belief that once the vaccine started to roll out, that would really spell the end of Covid and what we would see is that transmission rates would start to plummet, things would get more controlled and we would have some ability to go back to a more normal lifestyle," Jason Kindrachuk, an infectious disease expert at the University of Manitoba in Canada, tells CNN Sport.
"The fact is that even with good vaccine rollouts in a number of regions of the world, we're having trouble getting a hold on transmission."

Read the full story:

Can vaccines save the Olympics?
4 hr 35 min ago

Bolivia receives first batch of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines from Russia

From CNN's Eric Cheung

Bolivia has received its first batch of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, making it the second country in Latin America to use the Russian-made vaccine in its fight against Covid-19, the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. 

The shipment, which totaled 20,000 vaccine doses, arrived in Bolivia's capital La Paz on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

On December 30, Russia signed an agreement with Bolivia to provide the South American nation with enough doses of Sputnik V for 2.6 million people. 

Some context: Argentina was the first country in Latin America to administer the use of Sputnik V vaccines, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Argentina began inoculating its citizens with Sputnik V in late December, according to its President Alberto Fernandez.

Several Latin America countries have also reached agreements with Russia to import the vaccine. On Tuesday, Mexico said the Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to the country "soon,” while Venezuela also formalized an agreement with Russia to purchase it in late December.

4 hr 41 min ago

Maskless crowds pack Australian Open tennis exhibition in Covid-free Adelaide

From CNN's Ben Westcott

Thousands of cheering fans packed the stands on Friday to watch some of tennis' biggest stars warm up for the Australian Open -- with hardly a face mask to be seen.

In an unusual scene for the coronavirus pandemic, the 4,000 crowd sat cheek by jowl as big hitters including Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka emerged from their 14-day quarantine to play exhibition matches ahead of the first grand slam of the year in Melbourne next month.

The scene prompted joy on social media.

"It makes my heart full seeing fans in the stands. Well done Australia!" former world No.1 men's player Andy Roddick said on his Twitter account.

Australia has now had 12 days without a local infection in any of its states or territories, Health Minister Greg Hunt said at a news conference on Friday.

"That's a testament (not just) to the work of our medical professionals, our public health teams, but Australians everywhere for the way in which they've observed the distancing requirements, the way they have protected each other, the way that they've come out for testing," Hunt told reporters.

Read more:

Maskless crowds pack Australian Open tennis exhibition in Covid-free Adelaide
