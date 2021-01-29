The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Zahid Mahmood, Hannah Strange, Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 9:08 a.m. ET, January 29, 2021
29 Posts
28 min ago
Expert explains why he'd take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said that he is eager to review all of the data from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 single-shot vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, and 85% efficacy against severe disease, the company announced. The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, according to the company.
“The current reality is that we don't have enough mRNA vaccine. We have another vaccine in Johnson & Johnson's. Again, we need to look at the data at the FDA level. But we have another vaccine which is highly effective at keeping you out of the hospital. That is an advantage in a situation where we don't have enough vaccines. So I think people need to consider that,” said Offit, member of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
“Were it me, were I not able to get the mRNA vaccine and I only had the choice of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I would take it assuming that the data look good as we look at the FDA. I would take it in a second knowing there's probably a second-dose trial out there, which is likely to show it's even more effective,” he said.
The data “overall are encouraging, in that it can prevent you from being hospitalized and from dying,” he added.
36 min ago
Johnson & Johnson official praises company's Covid-19 vaccine: "This vaccine is for everyone"
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Johnson & Johnson officials praised their vaccine's 85% efficacy against severe Covid-19 during a phone call with reporters on Friday morning. The call was held along with officials from the National Institutes of Health.
"Our topline result is that we have 85% protection against disease that matters – disease that causes people to feel particularly ill at home, and results in seeking medical attention after that," Dr. Mathai Mammen, Janssen’s global head of research and development, said during the call. Janssen is the vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson.
"We have really good efficacy, same level of protection, across all age groups, from the very young to the middle age to the very old. We have the same efficacy across race and ethnicity," Mammen said. "This vaccine is for everyone."
Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday.
The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, the company said.
38 min ago
Scientist says UK coronavirus variant projected to dominate in Belgium by March
From James Frater
The coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is projected to soon become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Belgium, Emmanuel André, a leading microbiologist at Belgium’s National Reference Laboratory for Covid-19, said on Friday.
“Based on the early indicators, we made projections which showed that…the UK variant, the B.1.1.7, is now in a trajectory which will totally or near-totally replace the other circulating strains that we still have in Belgium,” André told CNN.
“This [variant] is having a reproduction rate which is — there is still a margin of error — between 1.5 and 1.9, so there's clearly an exponential phenomenon that is starting now,” he added.
According to the National Reference Laboratory, based at KU Leuven, the UK variant could represent “about 90 percent to 95 percent” of infections in Belgium by early March.
Pressed on whether government restrictions would be enough to stem the spread of the new variant, André noted that while current measures are “quite strict,” there is a need for them to be reinforced.
“Belgium is a small country so things can start very rapidly…we need to be very careful, or it goes up,” André warned.
“The health system, the prevention system, the testing and tracing and so on, has continuously improved in the last year, but it's clear today that it’s not managing with this more infectious variant,” he added.
54 min ago
Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine shows 66% efficacy in trial, but 85% efficacy against severe disease
From CNN's Michael Nedelman, Elizabeth Cohen and Maggie Fox
Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday.
The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, the company said.
It’s a striking difference from vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and it may give pause to people uncertain about which vaccine to get or when they can get one. The vaccines already on the market in the US are about 95% effective overall against symptomatic Covid-19, with perhaps even higher efficacy against severe cases.
Experts say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, developed by its vaccine arm Janssen, will still be useful against the pandemic in the United States and around the world, even if the single-dose vaccine doesn’t become the first choice for many.
For Johnson & Johnson, efficacy against moderate and severe ranged from one country to another: 72% in the US, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa. This was measured from starting one month after the shot.
In South Africa, 95% of cases in the trial were due to a variant known as B.1.351, which is known to be more contagious and carries mutations that may make the virus less susceptible to the antibody immune response – including antibodies prompted by vaccination.
With that variant, “we have a lower protection against milder forms of Covid than we did in the United States, where there were more typical circulating variants,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, the company’s global head of research and development, told CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
Even those who got moderate cases of Covid-19 in the trial tended to develop a milder course and fewer symptoms, he added.
But for Mammen, the key result was how effective the vaccine was at preventing severe disease – regardless of variant or age group.
“Across all geographies, across all variants, we see 85% protection” against severe disease, he said. That trend increased over time, with no severe cases in the vaccinated group after day 49, according to the company.
From one month after the shot, all hospitalizations and deaths occurred in the placebo group.
The results are based on an analysis of more than 44,000 participants in eight countries, with 468 total cases of Covid-19 split between those receiving the vaccine or placebo. The results have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but the company said it plans to do so “in the coming weeks.”
Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration next week for emergency use authorization, which Mammen said could come by late February.
51 min ago
Coronavirus restrictions intensified in UAE as cases reach record high
From Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi and Kareem Khadder in Jerusalem
The United Arab Emirates will introduce more restrictions to fight the spread of new coronavirus variants as the country continues to record their highest daily cases, UAE officials saidFriday.
The new measures include tighter restrictions on entertainment venues, more testing for incoming travelers and further limiting gatherings, the director of strategic communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hend al Otaiba, said on Twitter.
According to the Ministry of Health, the UAE reached its highest number of coronavirus cases within a 24-hour period on Friday with 3,966 infections. Friday's figures also show a total of 819 deaths.
As other cities and countries locked down, Dubai -- which is heavily dependent on tourism -- welcomed visitors over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Citing the increase in Covid-19 cases, the UK on Thursday banned direct flights from the UAE, one week after deciding to shut a travel corridor between the two countries. Other countries have also imposed travel bans on the UAE, including Denmark, which temporarily suspended flights.
However, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps emphasized that British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights arriving from the United Arab Emirates would only need to isolate at home and not in a hotel.
German officials expect EU approval on AstraZeneca vaccine without age restrictions, despite advice on over 65s
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt and Claudia Otto
German officials expect the EU's medicines regulator, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine without age restrictions, despite a previous German recommendation that the vaccine should not be given to people over the age of 65.
“The essential bases have been created for a recommendation for approval without age limit,” Klaus Cichutek, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said during a briefing in Berlin, cautioning that data is weakeron the vaccine’s effects on older age groups.
Cichutek’s remarks come just a day after Germany's vaccine commission said it recommended that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford should not be given to people aged over 65 years old due to insufficient data.
According to Germany’s Interior Ministry, Germany’s own vaccine commission, STIKO, found there is insufficient data on the “effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people over 65 years of age.”
While the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to issue its approval without restrictions, this will likely not be the case for the German vaccine commission STIKO.
“We do not expect unrestricted approval [in Germany],” Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday during the same briefing. “There is not sufficient data for that. There is not sufficient data for the elderly,” he added.
Spahn added that the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be authorized in Germany for use in people aged over 65, but the government is still aiming to vaccinate all people over the age of 80 by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
So far, Germany has administered the coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
Some background:
As of Friday, according to Germany's health agency the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 3.5 million coronavirus vaccines have been distributed across the country with 2.4 million vaccinations administered.
But as the EU experiences a vaccine shortfall, Spahn warned Germany too should expect "some weeks" of shortages.
RKI head Lothar Wieler told journalists on Friday that although Germany is “on a good path,” with infection numbers declining, more cases of new coronavirus variants are being confirmed, putting increased pressure on the country’s hospitals.
According to RKI, 14,022 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Germany as of Friday, bringing the country’s total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,192,850.
1 hr 58 min ago
EU publishes vaccine contract with AstraZeneca amid dispute over delays
From CNN's James Frater and Chris Liakos
The European Commission has published the redacted contract signed with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the purchase of its coronavirus vaccine for European Union member states.
Amid an escalating row, the EU asked AstraZeneca to agree to publish the contract -- signed on August 27 -- following the pharmaceutical giant's announcement of delays and reductions in deliveries due to production issues. Brussels has demanded doses produced at UK manufacturing sites be used to make up for the shortfall, saying AstraZeneca is contractually obliged to do so.
The publication of the contract comes after differing claims from the two parties as to its contents. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica on Tuesday that the company was not able to guarantee the timing of EU deliveries because countries such as the United Kingdom were quicker to finalize orders. He said that while the UK contract, signed earlier, stipulated the country would be supplied first, the later EU contract was on a "best effort" basis -- a contention the Commission has disputed.
The details of the vaccine delivery schedule have been redacted from the published document.
Earlier this week, Belgian authorities conducted an inspection of AstraZeneca’s Belgian site –- at the request of the European Commission –- to ensure that the delay in the delivery of the vaccines was “indeed due to a production problem at the Belgian site.”
On Friday, the European Commission is expected to announce new export restrictions on vaccines manufactured in the EU, requiring companies to obtain authorization before export.
1 hr 31 min ago
In a battle over coronavirus lockdowns, some of Israel's ultra-Orthadox Jews are clashing with authorities
From CNN's Sam Kiley
As protests against coronavirus restrictions spring up around the world, in Israel, clashes between ultra-Orthodox Jews and authorities have become an almost daily occurrence.
At the heart of the tensions are the refusal to observe tough lockdown regulations that ban gatherings of more than five people inside and 10 outdoors.
Bnei Brak, a largely ultra-Orthodox city of more than 200,000, and the small Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim have seen the worst of the violence.
The atmosphere has become so febrile that some Haredim, as the ultra-Orthodox are collectively known, have pinned yellow Star of David badges on their jackets and labeled recent police crackdowns in Bnei Brak as "Kristallnacht," referencing the 1938 attack on Jews in Nazi Germany.
Some background:
The rate of Covid-related deaths in people over 65 among the ultra-Orthodox was estimated last December to be about 3.6% higher than the Israeli norm, according to the country's health ministry.
Health ministry data shows Haredi communities to be suffering infection rates of well over 20% of those tested, and ultra-Orthodox patient admissions are among the highest in the country.
As global coronavirus cases have surpassed 100 million, and countries around the world struggle with new coronavirus variants and vaccine shortfalls, protests against lockdown restrictions are becoming increasingly common.
Coronavirus variants can be defeated with the right tools, says senior White House adviser
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
A senior White House adviser offered hope in the face of worrying new Covid-19 variants on Thursday, saying they can be defeated with the right approach.
South Carolina has confirmed two cases of the variant first identified in South Africa, a strain more contagious than those previously seen.
"Nothing about this news says we can't defeat this thing," the White House Senior Advisor for Covid Response Andy Slavitt told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "It just means we need more tools, and we need to be more united in doing it."
If the variants spread rapidly, they could add 85,000 American deaths to the projected death toll by May, bringing the US total to up to 620,000 deaths, according to a forecast Thursday from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
"We're going to have to stay one step ahead of these mutations," said Slavitt. "We're going to need processes to keep developing tests, therapies and vaccines to make sure that as and if the virus mutates a little bit, like the flu does, we're able to stay ahead of it."
Experts say they believe current vaccines will still be effective against the variants, but officials are still working to close the gap between the available doses and the number administered to Americans.
