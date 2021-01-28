The World Health Organization's investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic must not be politicized, a Chinese official said Thursday, after the team of WHO experts were released from quarantine in Wuhan.

"Any actions out of prejudice, presuppositions, negative speculations, or even attempts to politicize the interpretations (of virus tracing) are inappropriate and will bring unnecessary interference to the WHO international expert group's scientific cooperation in China," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a briefing.

"Tracing the origin of the virus is a complex scientific problem and should be studied by scientists with international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale," Zhao added.

The spokesman emphasized the purpose of the investigation "is to promote the understanding of the virus, its animal hosts and transmission routes, so that we can better prevent possible risks and respond to similar public health crises in the future."

Zhao called on the United States to work with China "in a responsible manner" so the WHO team "can conduct tracing and scientific research without interference from political factors."

What happens next? Speaking in the briefing Thursday, Zhao vaguely described the WHO team's next steps following their release from quarantine, saying "the expert group will continue carrying out exchange and cooperation in China about tracing the origin of the virus."

"(Their activities) include discussions, visits, inspections, and so on, all of which must be in line with the principle of scientific tracing of the origin of the virus and the highest purpose of preventing future risks and protecting people’s life and health," Zhao added.

The WHO investigation will continue "under the premise that they would comply with the relevant epidemic prevention regulations in China," the spokesman reiterated.

The 13 WHO team members boarded a bus Thursday, wearing face masks, their luggage having been loaded on board earlier by staff in hazmat suits.

Zhao said the specifics and detailed itinerary of the team would have to come from relevant authorities.

Read more about the WHO team's investigation: