A FedEx airliner is seen at Hong Kong International Airport on February 26, 2019. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/Getty Images

FedEx will temporarily relocate Hong Kong-based flight crew members to the San Francisco Bay Area following reports that Hong Kong may impose a 14-day hotel quarantine requirement for all local crew returning to the Chinese city.

FedEx said it now appears an extended quarantine requirement for Hong Kong-based pilots is “likely with no exceptions,” according to a memo seen by CNN. Hong Kong-based crew members and their families could be relocated as soon as February 1, with the company covering out-of-pocket expenses and providing lodging.

An employee at FedEx, who asked not to be identified due to a lack of authorization to speak to the media, estimated the move affects around 180 Hong Kong-based FedEx pilots.

“While we don’t know what the rule will state, when it will precisely take effect, or how long it will last, we do not want unknowns to prevent us from taking action based on what we understand may likely occur,” the company said in the memo.

The company said the new requirement would deprive Hong Kong-based crew members of the ability to go home and see their families if their next trip was within 14 days. “We do not believe it is appropriate to subject HKG crew members to these extended periods of isolation,” the company said in the memo.

The Hong Kong government has not officially announced the new quarantine measures for airline pilots and cabin crew, but FedEx said in another memo seen by CNN that it expects an announcement will likely be issued this week and the quarantine requirement could go into effect on or shortly before February 12.