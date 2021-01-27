World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Zahid Mahmood, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton and Hannah Strange, CNN

Updated 8:42 p.m. ET, January 27, 2021
76 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Schools should be the first thing to open and the last thing to close, says CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Source: CNN

Answering a question from a teacher during CNN's town hall tonight, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control, addressed fears of sending kids and staff back to school with few protective measures in place.

Walensky said that while the Biden administration "has very much said and emphasized the importance of getting our children back to school," there needs to be resources in place to do so safely, especially in Covid hotspots.

"We need to make sure that we have proper ventilation, proper masking and mitigation procedures so that we can safely get our kids back to school," she said.

Walensky said that there is a federal plan to get children back into schools but more resources are needed.

"The federal plan is linked to having resources for the school which is why we so badly need the American rescue plan to be funded so we have resources for mitigation for ventilation and PPE, and importantly, for testing," she said.

"A really key part of getting our children back to school is to do testing amongst teachers and among children and the funding for that testing is all on this American rescue plan."

Walensky also raised concerns of the other impacts on kids who are not in school.

"I worry about food insecurity. I worry about teenage pregnancy and kids falling behind in their academics. I worry about the whole package, which is why it's so very critical that schools be the first thing to open and in my mind, the last thing to close," she said.
8 min ago

A "booster" is being developed to fight against the South African Covid-19 strain, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Anthony Fauci. Source: CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the US, said work has already begun on developing a "booster" that would vaccinate people against the South African strain of Covid-19.

"We need to see the data when you compare the capability of the vaccine of protecting against the strain that's here versus the strain that's in South Africa, but as I mentioned, Anderson, we're much more concerned about the South African strain," Fauci told CNN's Anderson Cooper during the network's coronavirus Town Hall tonight.
"What we're going to do about it; we are already working with the companies to make what we would call a 'booster potential' of getting the same vaccine but only sticking into it what would be expressing the mutant that you see in South Africa."

Fauci added: "So we're already trying to stay one or two steps ahead of the game so that if in fact, we have a situation where the South African strain is prevalent here, it's here but certainly not dominant, and you want to get ahead of it from a protection standpoint, you're going to want to have a vaccine that specifically addresses that strain and that's what we're working on."

More context: As researchers around the world race to see if new coronavirus variants will pose a problem for the vaccines, a second study in two days says the South African variant could possibly do just that.

The variant was first spotted in South Africa in October and has now been found in more than 30 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

In both studies, the work was done in the lab and not in people, so more research is needed to gauge the true threat of the new variant.

In the most recent study, which was small, researchers took antibodies from six people who were hospitalized with Covid-19 before the new variant was discovered. They found to varying degrees, that antibodies for all six of the survivors were unable to fully fight off the virus.

14 min ago

US won't be back to normal after 100 days of vaccine, CDC director says

Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.
Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. Source: CNN

Speaking on CNN's town hall Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it's "going to take awhile for us to feel like we're back to a sense of normalcy."

Answering a question from CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who asked where the US will be with the number of Americans vaccinated after the first 100 days, Walensky said that she believes 100 million Americans will be vaccinated within that timeframe.

"That will be protection for perhaps about 50 million, some people will be after two doses, some people will still be in the process of getting their second dose," she said.

"Will we feel as if we have the herd immunity that everybody has been talking about by the end of the first 100 days? I told you I'd tell you the truth. I don't think we'll feel it there."

Walensky said that after the first 100 million Americans have been vaccinated, that will still leave 200 million more.

"We are working to figure out where the bottlenecks are and to resolve those bottlenecks but it's going to take some time to get 300 million Americans vaccinated twice," she said.

Walensky also said that even if you've been diagnosed with Covid-19, the advise is to get vaccinated.

"We're asking people to wait 90 days from the time infected. We don't know a lot about the long term immunity of this disease, so we are still recommending it," she said.

5 min ago

CDC director explains why only a fraction of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the US

Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.
Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. Source: CNN

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke this evening about why only a fraction of the 47 million Covid-19 vaccines distributed around the US have been administered.

First of all, some of the vaccines only just arrived today or Tuesday, Walensky said during CNN's coronavirus town hall.

Some of the vaccines are also "in the several day long distribution process to get them to the final state where they will actually be administered into the arm," she added.

"So there is some delay from the time they are distributed to the time they could possibly be administered," Walensky said. "On the administration side, there is some delay in reporting. We know probably a bit more than the 23 million that have been reported have actually been administered. And then there are some doses that we need to make sure for the four or five-day window we give people in order to get their second shot, either at three weeks or four weeks, we need to make sure that's available for them when they return for their second shot."

Watch the moment:

25 min ago

Most US states have identified cases of coronavirus variant first spotted in UK, CDC reports

From CNN's Michael Nedelman

At least 315 cases of a coronavirus variant first spotted in the UK have been detected in 28 US states, according to data posted Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This includes 92 cases in Florida, 92 in California, 22 in New York, 17 in Michigan and 14 in Georgia. The following states have found fewer than 10 cases each: Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

One thing to note: The CDC said this does not represent the total number of cases circulating in the US, but rather just those that have been found by analyzing positive samples. The agency cautions that its numbers may not immediately match those of state and local health departments.

The variant — which is known as B.1.1.7 and appears to spread more easily — has also been found in at least 70 countries worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

34 min ago

CNN analysis suggests 12% of US population might currently have some protection against Covid-19

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

Between vaccination coverage and natural immunity among those who have recovered from an infection, about 12% — and perhaps as much as a third — of the US population may currently have some degree of protection against Covid-19, according to a CNN analysis.

About 6% of the US population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Close to 20 million people have received at least one dose of the two-dose regimen — which trial data shows can offer partial protection against the virus — and more than 3.8 million people are fully vaccinated.

Studies show that people who recover from Covid-19 are largely immune to the virus for a period of time. About 25 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the CDC, representing about another 8% of the population with some protection against Covid-19.

However, the CDC estimates that just a fraction of total Covid-19 cases in the US have actually been reported. The latest estimates show that total cases may have topped 83 million through December. Along with the 5 million or so cases that have been reported in January, about 88 million people – more than a quarter of the US population – may actually be protected from Covid-19 after recovering from infection.

Experts say that people who have already had Covid-19 should still get the vaccine. The immunity you get from contracting Covid-19 does last for a certain amount of time, but the nature of the vaccine should provide longer immunity, according to CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

The CNN estimates of current protection against Covid-19 do not account for any potential overlap among individuals who may be counted in both the number of people who have been vaccinated and those who have been infected.

With at least one vaccine dose administered to about 6% of the population and potentially a quarter of the population immune after infection, as many as about 1 in 3 people in the US may currently be at least partially protected against Covid-19. 

That said, trial data shows that one dose of vaccine only offers partial coverage. And while some studies found that immunity to Covid-19 may last years after infection, others have found it may wane after just five months.

On Tuesday, President Biden announced a boost to vaccine supply allocated to states and promised to have enough doses to vaccinate at least 300 million people by late summer or early fall.

40 min ago

CNN hosts town hall with Biden's Covid-19 team

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta.
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta. Source: CNN

President Biden's Covid-19 team will soon appear on CNN's global coronavirus town hall tonight to answer questions from readers and viewers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith will join CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the hour-long event at 8 p.m. ET.

The White House Covid-19 response team gave their first virtual briefing earlier today to address vaccine distribution problems and questions about a vaccine stockpile that top officials said does not exist.

The briefing also addressed the spread of new coronavirus variants that are more contagious threatens to add stress to an already overwhelmed health care system, Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday.

The briefing included an updated US coronavirus death forecast from Walensky, who said the CDC's ensemble forecast now projects there will be 479,000 to 514,000 deaths by Feb. 20.

Unlike some individual models, the CDC's ensemble forecast only offers projections a few weeks into the future. The previous ensemble forecast, published Jan. 20, projected up to 508,000 coronavirus deaths by Feb. 13.

At least 425,406 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

A portion of the briefing was also devoted to emphasizing that equitable distribution of medical care and vaccines is key to the administration's national coronavirus plan, a priority amid recent research that has showed communities of color are not being vaccinated in proportion to their share of the population.

57 min ago

Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine distribution must focus on people of color

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the US must focus on minorities in order to efficiently distribute Covid-19 vaccines. 

"I think that's the one thing we really got to be careful of, we don't want in the beginning that most of the people who are getting it are otherwise, well, middle-class White people," Fauci said during an interview with The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

Fauci's remarks come after CNN published an analysis that found that on average, more than 4% of the White population has received a Covid-19 vaccine, about 2.3 times higher than the Black population (1.9% covered) and 2.6 times higher than the Hispanic population (1.8% covered).

"You really want to get it to the people who are really the most vulnerable, you want to get it to everybody, but you don't want to have a situation where people who really are in need of it, because of where they are, where they live with their economic status is, that they don't have access to the vaccine," Fauci said.

1 hr 15 min ago

Only half of Covid-19 vaccines delivered to states have been used, CDC data shows. Here's one reason why

From CNN's John Bonifield

A possible explanation is emerging for why federal data shows only about half of the vaccine supply delivered in the US has been administered.  

The nation’s vaccine distribution figures have baffled observers for weeks, with states claiming they need more vaccine when the data indicates they still have many doses on hand. 

Health officials for President Biden sought to explain on Wednesday, at least in part.  

Speaking at a media briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said not all vaccine that's been delivered to states is available for "inserting into people's arms." 

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients took that explanation a step further. 

"Some of what the states have right now is inventory to do the very, very important second shot," Zients said. "I think it's important that when you're looking at state's inventories that you recognize that some of that inventory is being held for the very important second shot." 

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines currently available for emergency use in the US require two doses. A federal dashboard tracks the nation's distribution of these vaccines. The data shows how many doses of vaccine have been delivered to each state, but it does not differentiate between first and second doses.  

Consider Florida, where the federal data on Wednesday showed about 3.1 million doses had been delivered and about 1.6 million had been administered. That's roughly 50% of the doses going into arms. 

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki used similar figures to suggest that Florida had a good deal of vaccine, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed the state wasn't getting enough supply from the federal government and needed more.   

“I will note, because we're data-first here, facts-first, they’ve only distributed about 50% of the vaccines they’ve been given in Florida," Psaki said. "So, clearly they have a good deal of the vaccine.” 

On Wednesday, DeSantis pushed back against those comments from the White House, explaining the federal data didn't account for vaccine earmarked for second doses. 

"When the person at the White House says that Florida has all these doses, those are second doses," DeSantis said. 

Other states also say part of their vaccine inventory is intended for second shots. 

"When a first dose comes, you can just go ahead and give it to someone. When a second doses comes, it needs to be 21 days later for Pfizer or 28 days later for Moderna," Kristen Ehresmann, the director of Minnesota's Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division, said in an email to CNN. "So yes, we get this vaccine and then give it at the appropriate interval and it can look like we are ‘sitting on doses’ when that is not the case." 

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has started to express the state's vaccine distribution figures in terms of first and second doses, announcing Wednesday that 96% of the state’s allocated first doses have been administered, excluding the federal long-term care facility vaccination program with CVS and Walgreens. 

On Tuesday, Cuomo said his state was “basically out of vaccine,” but that same day New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had also complained about being short on vaccine, said the city did have doses intended for second shots in its inventory. 

"I've got a hundred thousand second doses," de Blasio told MSNBC. 

De Blasio went on to say the doses were "sitting on a shelf" and "can't be used for weeks." He said President Biden should order governments across the country to take second doses in their inventory and use them right now for first doses. 

"Even a first dose gives folks about 50% protection," he said. 

Cuomo said on Tuesday second doses aren't being distributed as first doses due to uncertainty over how quickly additional doses of vaccine can be made. 

"The fear is, until you really know what the production schedule is, if you start using the second dose as the first dose, you have to have a dramatically increased supply otherwise you're going to leave people without a second dose when their appointment is due," said Cuomo. 

It's unclear how many states have an inventory of second doses, or how many states may be handling distribution of second doses differently. The White House and the Health and Human Services Department did not immediately respond to CNN's inquiries for additional details.  

In Maryland, the state is not holding onto any reserve doses in its warehouses aside from doses to be administered that week, according to Charlie Gischlar of the state’s department of health. Gischlar says Maryland has requested the federal government automatically distribute second doses to providers who were provided with first doses. 