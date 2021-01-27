Whether it's the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, there is no evidence that shows one is better than the other when administered to a person of color, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control, said during tonight's CNN coronavirus town hall.
"We don't have any data that suggestions one vaccine we have now is better than another for any subgroups. The subgroup analysis from the trial is just that. We don't have massive numbers. We don't yet know the data from J&J [Johnson & Johnson] so it's hard to compare J&J in the absence of data with Moderna or Pfizer," Walensky said. "What we do know of the Pfizer and Moderna trials is they have had similar effectiveness with ages and races."
The bigger picture: Black and Latino Americans are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at significantly lower rates than White people, a disparity that health advocates blame on the federal government and hospitals not prioritizing equitabl
e access.
A CNN analysis of data from 14 states found vaccine coverage is twice as high among White people on average than it is among Black and Latino people.
The analysis found that on average, more than 4% of the White population has received a Covid-19 vaccine, about 2.3 times higher than the Black population (1.9% covered) and 2.6 times higher than the Hispanic population (1.8% covered).