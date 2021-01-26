IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray. Source: CNN

An influential model that is forecasting 569,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by May 1 does not take into account new variants of the virus that are potentially more contagious, the scientist leading the modeling team said Monday.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington released a new forecast Sunday that also predicts a third wave of infection late this year unless people get more eager about the vaccine. But the model also sees cases and deaths tapering off starting in March and April.

“These numbers don’t yet account for the new variants. We will be putting out models at the end of the week that will, and that will change the picture,” IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“But the decline that we expect to see is coming because we're at the peak of seasonality,” Murray said.

“That's going to start driving down transmission, and we're seeing vaccination scale up, so … we expect to start coming off the peak in the coming weeks.”

Vaccines will make a real difference, Murray predicted. “I think the vaccine will prevent a lot of death,” he said. “But it's pretty likely we believe that there will be a third wave of transmission in the winter of 2021.”

Vaccine uptake: The prediction of a third wave is not because of more transmissible new variants, but because people may not get vaccinated in the numbers needed, Murray said.

“Well, it's about half say no -- a quarter are not sure, and a quarter say no,” he said. “So, it's the quarter not sure that we've got to focus on and convince them that the vaccine is really important for them and important for their family or for the community.”

Half of Americans say they do plan to be vaccinated.