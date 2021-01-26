World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Adam Renton, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 6:24 p.m. ET, January 26, 2021
2 hr 1 min ago

January becomes deadliest month from Covid-19 in the US

From CNN’s Amanda Watts and Virginia Langmaid

More people were reported to have died from Covid-19 during the month of January 2021 than any other month during the pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 77,698 people have died from Covid-19 so far this month, surpassing the December 2020 total of 77,486 deaths.

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of Covid-19 deaths in the US during the pandemic: 

  • February 2020: 1 death 
  • March 2020: 5,277 deaths
  • April 2020: 60,750 deaths
  • May 2020: 41,727 deaths
  • June 2020: 20,138 deaths
  • July 2020: 26,585 deaths
  • August 2020: 29,525 deaths
  • September 2020: 23,433 deaths 
  • October 2020: 23,995 deaths
  • November 2020: 37,038 deaths
  • December 2020: 77,486 deaths
  • January 2021: 77,698 deaths so far 

Remember: This month’s data is an ongoing tally and only includes Johns Hopkins University data up until this point. 

1 hr 58 min ago

Biden's Covid-19 coordinator informs governors that vaccines will increase by around 16% starting next week

From CNN's MJ Lee

President Biden’s Covid coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on a call this afternoon that Covid-19 vaccine allocations for states would increase by around 16% starting next week, according to a source with knowledge of the call.

Zients said on the call that the Moderna vaccine would be up to to 5.7 million doses, while Pfizer could go up by some 4.3 million doses, this source said. Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine shipments would include supplies to extract additional doses so the understanding was that the actual number of available Pfizer vaccine doses to be administered would ultimately be higher than the anticipated 4.3 million doses.

The source said that for some of the governors were thrilled because they did not expect to see an increase in vaccine supply for weeks or months – and view this announcement as an immediate increase.

2 hr 16 min ago

Vice President Harris receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and praises work of NIH

Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris just received her second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. 

"So I've had the vaccine, and it really was painless, relatively painless. But I want to thank everyone here at NIH for all you do," Harris said after she received the shot. Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will also receive a shot today.

Harris went on to deliver brief remarks and shared her personal connection to NIH. As NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins stood on stage with her, she said that her mother would travel to the NIH offices in Bethesda, and was a peer reviewer in the biochemical endocrinology study section.

"My mother had two goals in her life, to raise her two daughters and end breast cancer," Harris said.

The vice president praised the efforts of NIH and their scientists, saying that the work that they do to improve public health is an "essential part of government."

"The importance of NIH is that this is about an essential function of government, which is to provide for the public health. The work that happens here has one goal, to improve public health. And the importance of the pursuit of the work that happens at NIH, is that it's not about profit. It's about the people," Harris said.

"I want to say to everyone who works here, I know who you are. I know what you do," she added.
3 hr 28 min ago

Thousands of federal prison employees and inmates have received the first round of Covid-19 vaccinations

From CNN's Christina Carrega 

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has delivered the first round of Covid-19 vaccinations to 99 of the 110 facilities across the country, a spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday, and thousands of inmates have received both doses of the vaccine.

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, last month full-time federal prison employees were given the opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Inmates were given the vaccination when additional doses were available. 

Since then, "the BOP administered 17,189 doses of the vaccine. One dose has been administered to 7,576 staff and 5,457 inmates. A completed series of two doses have been administered to 1,027 staff and 1,051 inmates," according to a news release issued on January 15. 

"Vaccinating staff protects staff members, inmates at the facility, and the community. Currently, roughly half of the BOP's staff at each of the locations above have been vaccinated," Scott Taylor, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

3 hr 29 min ago

Protests over Covid-19 lockdown conditions are growing in Lebanon

From CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi and Ghazi Balkiz

Demonstrators set a garbage bin on fire and block a road during a protest in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
Demonstrators set a garbage bin on fire and block a road during a protest in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Omar Ibrahim/Reuters

Protesters in Lebanon’s city of Tripoli clashed with Lebanese security forces for the second night in a row over deteriorating living conditions exacerbated by a strict weeks-long Covid-19 lockdown.

A local TV channel on Tuesday carried live footage showing protesters throwing stones at the main government building, known as the Serail, and burning a vehicle close to it, prompting the Lebanese army to charge toward them and push them away from the building. 

Lebanon, which is the throes of a financial meltdown, has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in recent months. On Tuesday, the country recorded its highest Covid-19 death toll with 73 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total deaths to 2,477. 

The tiny eastern Mediterranean country leads the Arab world in the number of Covid-19 cases per million people. 

Tripoli is considered to be the poorest city on the Mediterranean coast, and has borne the brunt of Lebanon’s financial crisis.

Khaled Kassab, a 24-year-old protester who took part during Monday’s protest, told CNN, “The protesters are back on the streets in Tripoli in particular and in Lebanon in general because of the deteriorating economic situation and the inflation.” 

 

3 hr 36 min ago

 Global coronavirus cases top 100 million

From CNN’s Larry Register

More than 100 million people across the world have been infected by Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

At least 100,032,461 cases of coronavirus have been recorded across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins.

Countries reporting the most Covid-19 cases are:

  • United States
  • India
  • Brazil
  • Russia
  • United Kingdom

The United States makes up a quarter of all global cases, with well over 25 million coronavirus cases reported.

Global deaths from coronavirus are over two million, with Johns Hopkins reporting at least 2,149,818 fatalities.

Countries reporting the most deaths from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins, are the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

3 hr 44 min ago

Ireland extends lockdown until March 5

From CNN’s Chloe Adams

A police checkpoint is set up in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.
A police checkpoint is set up in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday. Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced new regulations to contain coronavirus, which include a 14-day mandatory quarantine for those traveling from South Africa and South America.

“All visa-free short term travel from South Africa and South America is suspended till March 5,” Martin said Tuesday. “Mandatory quarantine at a designated facility will be required of passengers who arrive in breach of the pre-departure negative PCR test requirement.”

A PCR test is designed to show whether a person has coronavirus.

The regulations will apply to anyone traveling to any port or airport in Ireland, and came with a warning that policing under the new regulations will be increased significantly. 

Those in breach of the new law will also be subject to a fine of about $3,000 and possible imprisonment.

“People should not be traveling and the government has made a number of decisions to further restrict travel and mitigate the risks of new variants coming into the country,” Martin said before announcing the extension of the national lockdown.

“We cannot give the virus or its variants any space, therefore the government has decided to extend the level five restrictions till March 5,” said Martin.

He reminded people non-essential travel outside of 3.1 miles is a breach of the level five restrictions and warned those found in breach of the regulations will be subject to an increased fine.

3 hr 46 min ago

More than 23.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US, according to CDC data

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

A Covid-19 vaccine is administered in Seattle on Sunday.
A Covid-19 vaccine is administered in Seattle on Sunday. Grant Hindsley/AFP/Getty Images

More than 23.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC reported that at least 23,540,994 total doses have been administered, about 53% of the 44,394,075 doses distributed.

Nearly 20 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 3.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, the data shows. 

Remember: States have 72 hours to report vaccine data, so data published by the CDC may be delayed – and may not necessarily mean all doses were given on the day reported. 

4 hr 21 min ago

White House says Defense Production Act has been invoked to speed up vaccine production

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped from a manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, in December.
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped from a manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, in December. Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images/File

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration has already invoked the Defense Production Act to help boost vaccine supply and did so within 24 hours of an executive order Biden signed last week. 

“It's already been invoked and underway, so those efforts to ramp up production are already underway. They started as of less than 24 hours after the president signed that executive order and made that announcement last week,” Psaki said at Tuesday’s White House press briefing. She did not say which specific companies are a part of the Administration’s efforts through the DPA.

The President on Thursday directed federal agencies to use "all available legal authorities, including the Defense Production Act" to boost vaccine supply.