January becomes deadliest month from Covid-19 in the US

More people were reported to have died from Covid-19 during the month of January 2021 than any other month during the pandemic.
According to Johns Hopkins University, 77,698 people have died from Covid-19 so far this month, surpassing the December 2020 total of 77,486 deaths.
Here's a month-by-month breakdown of Covid-19 deaths in the US during the pandemic:
- February 2020: 1 death
- March 2020: 5,277 deaths
- April 2020: 60,750 deaths
- May 2020: 41,727 deaths
- June 2020: 20,138 deaths
- July 2020: 26,585 deaths
- August 2020: 29,525 deaths
- September 2020: 23,433 deaths
- October 2020: 23,995 deaths
- November 2020: 37,038 deaths
- December 2020: 77,486 deaths
- January 2021: 77,698 deaths so far
Remember: This month’s data is an ongoing tally and only includes Johns Hopkins University data up until this point.