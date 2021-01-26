January becomes deadliest month from Covid-19 in the US

Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris just received her second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

"So I've had the vaccine, and it really was painless, relatively painless. But I want to thank everyone here at NIH for all you do," Harris said after she received the shot. Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will also receive a shot today.

Harris went on to deliver brief remarks and shared her personal connection to NIH. As NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins stood on stage with her, she said that her mother would travel to the NIH offices in Bethesda, and was a peer reviewer in the biochemical endocrinology study section.

"My mother had two goals in her life, to raise her two daughters and end breast cancer," Harris said.

The vice president praised the efforts of NIH and their scientists, saying that the work that they do to improve public health is an "essential part of government."

"The importance of NIH is that this is about an essential function of government, which is to provide for the public health. The work that happens here has one goal, to improve public health. And the importance of the pursuit of the work that happens at NIH, is that it's not about profit. It's about the people," Harris said.