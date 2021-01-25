Michigan has at least 17 cases of the Covid-19 UK variant

Michigan now has at least 17 cases of the UK variant of Covid-19, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced during a news conference Monday.

These 17 cases are inclusive of the cases previously announced Sunday.

Four of the B.1.1.7 variant cases were in Wayne County, which covers Detroit and Dearborn, and 13 in Washtenaw County, which includes Ann Arbor, according to Khaldun.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services had previously ordered the University of Michigan to pause its athletic activities after variant cases were linked to the program.

Khaldun urged Michiganders to take advantage of testing and to be vaccinated when able.

"We do not want to have to go backwards, to slow the great progress we've already made," Khaldun said. "We want to continue to reopen our economy, and get back to a sense of normalcy."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Hertel, while noting that all of the state's vaccines have either been administered or scheduled, according to Whitmer.

"The fact of the matter is we don't yet have the kind of supply that we nee – yet," Whitmer said. "We do have a plan for 50,000 shots in arms per day, once we have the vaccines that we need."