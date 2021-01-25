World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:57 a.m. ET, January 25, 2021
5 hr 18 min ago

CDC reviewing new data that suggests coronavirus variant identified in UK could be more deadly

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

Scientists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are speaking with UK health officials to learn more about British data that suggests a new coronavirus variant could be more deadly.

"The CDC has reached out to UK officials and is reviewing their new mortality data associated with variant B.1.1.7," a CDC official told CNN Saturday, using the scientific name for the variant first spotted in the UK in November.

UK report released Friday states there is "a realistic possibility" that the new variant has a higher death rate than other variants.

While the data is not conclusive, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "there is some evidence that the new variant ... may be associated with a higher degree of mortality."

5 hr 29 min ago

The US just marked 25 million Covid-19 cases. Now it's a race between vaccines and variants

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan

It took just over a year for the US to go from one to 25 million coronavirus infections.

That's an average of about 67,934 new infections every day, or an average of one new infection every 1.2 seconds since January 21, 2020.

As infections kept soaring this weekend, so did the death toll. As of Sunday, more than 419,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll could reach 569,000 by May 1, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation -- even though "42,800 lives will be saved by the projected vaccine rollout."

Variants threat: While some states have reported recent dips in their daily Covid-19 numbers, new coronavirus variants have many scientists worried.

"It is, first of all, good news to see that curve bend down a little. We're still at a very high level of infections," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
"But I am very worried about whether we're going to be able to sustain this or not. If we move quickly on vaccinations ... then we can keep that curve heading down. But if the variants take hold first, that curve will turn back up. And things will get much worse," he said.
"So this is a race. Obviously, I hope we win."

