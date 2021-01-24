US surpasses 25 million Covid-19 cases

There have been at least 25,003,695 total cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 417,538 people have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The university recorded the first case of coronavirus in the United States on Jan. 21, 2020.
- 97 days later, on April 27, the US hit 1 million cases
- 104 days later, on Aug. 9, the US hit 5 million cases
- 91 days later, on Nov. 8, the US hit 10 million cases
- 29 days later, on Dec. 7, the US hit 15 million cases
- 24 days later, on Dec. 31, the US hit 20 million cases
- 24 days later, on Jan. 24, 2021, the US hit 25 million cases
There are 17 other countries in the world that have reported more than 1 million total Covid-19 cases, according to the university:
- India has over 10 million total cases
- Brazil has over 8 million total cases
- Russia, the United Kingdom, and France have over 3 million total cases
- Turkey, Italy, Spain and Germany have over 2 million total cases
- Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Poland, Iran, Ukraine, and Peru all have over 1 million total cases each