World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:42 a.m. ET, January 22, 2021
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
30 min ago

Covid-19 vaccine second doses may be scheduled "up to 6 weeks" later, CDC says

From CNN Health’s Michael Nedelman

People can schedule their second doses of Covid-19 vaccine up to six weeks after their first doses if they are otherwise unable to get one in the recommended timeframe, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance updated Thursday.

The recommended time between doses is three weeks for Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine, and four weeks for Moderna’s vaccine. 

"The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” the latest guidance says.

"However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. There are currently limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series."

The updated CDC guidance appears to clarify earlier language that said “there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine.”

Delaying the second dose up to six weeks is in line with what WHO advisers said earlier this month.

CDC says its guidance may be updated as new information and new types of Covid-19 vaccines become available.

Fauci's response: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said people would be "taking a chance" if they follow the CDC's updated guidance.

"You're taking a chance, the data from the clinical trials, showed that in the Moderna trial, you should get the boost 28 days after the prime, that's what I got, I got it exactly 28 days later, when you're dealing with Pfizer it's 21, that's where the data show is the optimal effect," Fauci told CNN Chris Cuomo on Thursday. 

Fauci said it's possible that delaying the second dose is “not going to be a big deal.” However, he said, we don’t know for sure because the vaccine data hasn’t been looked at for this extended time-period between doses. 

43 min ago

Japan's prime minister expresses "determination" to hold Olympic Games

From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government is “determined” to “realize a safe and secure Olympics” during a news conference Friday.

"We are determined to work closely together with the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, and the IOC to realize a safe and secure Olympics," Suga said.

Earlier on Friday, The Times of London, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition, reported that the government “privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus,” CNN has not independently verified the report.

Suga added: "Regarding the Tokyo Games, it will be a symbol of humanity overcoming the novel coronavirus, and a chance to showcase Japan's reconstruction from the devastating Northeastern earthquake and tsunami to the world. We will be well prepared on the measures for the infection."
1 hr 39 min ago

Japan determined to hold Tokyo Olympics, say organizers, despite cancellation rumors

From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo

The Japanese government is determined that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, organizers said Friday, following an unconfirmed report that a cancellation of the Games might be imminent.

On Friday, the Times of London, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition, reported that Japanese authorities had privately concluded that the Olympics could not proceed due to the ongoing pandemic. CNN has not independently verified this report, which officials in Tokyo were quick to refute.

In a statement, the Tokyo 2020 organizers said that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed to them his determination to hold the Games, and that meetings were ongoing to ensure that they could go ahead while implementing thorough infection countermeasures and other precautions due to the pandemic.

"All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the IOC and the IPC are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer," the statement said. "We hope that daily life can return to normal as soon as possible, and we will continue to make every effort to prepare for a safe and secure Games."

Suga has yet not publicly spoken about the issue and his office declined to comment when approached by CNN on Friday morning.

Read more:

Japan determined to hold Tokyo Olympics despite cancellation rumors
RELATED

Japan determined to hold Tokyo Olympics despite cancellation rumors

4 hr 26 min ago

Fauci forecasts "a degree of normality" this fall if enough Americans get vaccinated

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox

The United States can look forward to getting back to some semblance of normality by fall if enough of the population gets vaccinated this summer, top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

“If we get 70% to 85% of the country vaccinated, let's say by the end of the summer, middle of the summer, I believe by the time we get to the fall we will be approaching a degree of normality,” Fauci said at a White House news briefing.

It was Fauci’s first appearance at a news briefing held by the new Biden administration, held on its first full day.

It won’t be perfectly normal by then, he said, but it will take the pressure off if three-quarters or more of the population gets vaccinated.

"The concern I have, something we're working on, is getting people who have vaccine hesitancy who don't want to get vaccinated because many people are skeptical about that,” Fauci added.

4 hr 23 min ago

Blaze at facility of world's biggest vaccine maker kills 5 people

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

At least five people died in a fire that broke out at a facility for the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, in the city of Pune on Thursday, according to local authorities.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of the western Indian city, told reporters that five bodies, believed to be those of construction workers, were retrieved from the six-floor building, while four people were rescued.

The blaze, which is now under control, will not impact production of the Covid vaccine, the company says.

SII is in partnership with Oxford University and AstraZeneca to produce the Covishield vaccine.

I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia," the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

In a separate post, Poonawalla tweeted, “We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed.”

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined though, according to Mohol, preliminary investigations suggest that “during the building’s construction, some welding work could have led to the fire.”

1 min ago

Fauci: Vaccinations will help coronavirus variants from emerging

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop, Dakin Andone and Madeline Holcombe

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccinations will not only help stop the virus from spreading, they will also hamper the coronavirus' ability to mutate into new variants, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday.

"Viruses don't mutate unless they replicate," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a news briefing at the White House, his first under the administration of President Joe Biden.
"And if you can suppress that by a very good vaccine campaign, then you could actually avoid this deleterious effect that you might get from the mutations," Fauci said.

Fauci's remarks come as scientists around the world attempt to decipher what the new variants may mean for those who've been vaccinated or have antibodies to the virus.

While a few recent studies suggest that a variant first detected in South Africa may be a problem, even for people who have been vaccinated, at least one recent study found evidence that people vaccinated against coronavirus will be protected against new variants.

The South African variant has not yet been detected in the United States. Other variants include one first identified in the United Kingdom and one found in Brazil.

Read the full story:

CDC forecasts up to 100,000 more Covid-19 deaths in the next few weeks, although the new director offers a glimmer of hope
RELATED

CDC forecasts up to 100,000 more Covid-19 deaths in the next few weeks, although the new director offers a glimmer of hope

4 hr 56 min ago

Biden unveils Covid-19 plan based on "science not politics" as he signs new initiatives

From CNN's Betsy Klein, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan

President Joe Biden's first full day in office on Thursday focused on rolling out his national strategy to get the coronavirus pandemic under control and signing several executive actions, including ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US.

"Our national strategy is comprehensive, it's based on science, not politics. It's based on truth, not denial, and it's detailed," Biden said, speaking from the White House. He said the 198-page plan is posted on WhiteHouse.gov.

Biden's plan starts with a national vaccination campaign in order to meet the President's goal of administering 100 million shots, which is enough to cover 50 million Americans with vaccines that require two doses, in his first 100 days in office.

"We're at Day 1," Biden said.

He said the plan was developed with input from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, among other advisers and experts. Fauci was at the event at the White House, along with Biden's Covid czar Jeff Zients.

Biden said the American public would be "hearing a lot more from Dr. Fauci again, not from the President, but from the real genuine experts and scientists."

Former President Donald Trump sidelined and undermined his own medical experts as the pandemic raged across the country.

"We're going to make sure they work free from political interference and that they make decisions strictly based on science and health care alone, science and health alone, not what the political consequences are," Biden said.

The day after being sworn-in, Biden signed at least 10 executive orders, memorandums and directives focused on tackling the pandemic, which, as of Thursday night, has claimed the lives of more than 409,000 Americans and infected more than 24 million in the US.

Biden issues slew of pandemic initiatives to improve vaccine distribution, expand testing and reopen schools
RELATED

Biden issues slew of pandemic initiatives to improve vaccine distribution, expand testing and reopen schools