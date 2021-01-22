CDC reports nearly 1.6 million Covid-19 vaccines given on Friday

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that 1.6 million more vaccines have been given out, the biggest single-day increase yet reported.

The CDC data showed how more than 19 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the US, about 48% of the nearly 40 million doses that have been distributed.

What you need to know: States have 72 hours to report vaccine data, so data published by the CDC may be delayed – and may not necessarily mean all doses were given on the day reported.

The number of administered doses reported this week was 22% higher than last week.

About 5% of the US population – about 16.2 million people – has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 2.8 million people are fully vaccinated.