The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

All residents in Beijing’s Daxing district have not been allowed to leave the area since Wednesday because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases, according to local officials.
People wishing to leave the district need to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days, a district notice announced.
More than 24,000 residents around the infection hotspot in Daxing have also been asked to stay at home until further notice.
Daxing district has reported 11 confirmed cases since Sunday, according to the city’s health commission.
Schools and education facilities across Beijing will need to complete all in-person learning by Saturday, and kindergartens have been shut from today. Meanwhile, University and college students are being discouraged from leaving Beijing unless absolutely necessary.
New cases: China’s National Health Commission reported 144 new Covid-19 cases across the country on Wednesday, including 18 imported infections. Among the 126 locally transmitted cases, 68 were reported in Heilongjiang, 33 in Jilin, 20 in Hebei, two in Beijing, two in Shanxi and one in Shandong.
Additionally, 113 asymptomatic infections were reported nationwide, 16 of which were imported. China counts asymptomatic cases separately.