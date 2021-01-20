World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Adam Renton, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Sharon Braithwaite and Hannah Strange, CNN

Updated 7:48 p.m. ET, January 20, 2021
1 min ago

WHO could list several Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use within weeks

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

The World Health Organization is evaluating 15 vaccines and says it could list several of them for emergency use within weeks, according to a new guidance document published by WHO on Wednesday.

The organization is part of a global initiative called COVAX to ensure rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

The only vaccine in the document it already has listed for emergency use is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which is also authorized in the United States.

The WHO document says that a decision around emergency use for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is anticipated by the end of January, at the earliest. The same vaccine, produced in South Korea by SK Bioscience, could be listed for emergency use by the second half of February at the earliest.  

By mid-February, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India could also be listed for emergency use, according to WHO documents. 

The document also estimates that Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, which already has been authorized in the United States, could get an emergency use listing by the end of February.

By March at the earliest, China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine could be listed for emergency use. The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, which is administered as a one-dose shot, could be listed for emergency use by May at the earliest, notes the WHO document.

1 hr 52 min ago

UK Home Secretary says she called for border closures in March, during first Covid-19 wave

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London 

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has been recorded saying the nation should have closed its borders back in March due to the pandemic.  

 “‘On [the question of] 'should we have closed our borders earlier?’ the answer is yes, I was an advocate of closing them last March,” Patel is heard saying in an audio recording obtained by the Guido Fawkes politics website.

The recording was reportedly made during a Zoom call on Tuesday night with the Conservative Friends of India group.

Asked to comment on the audio recording, a Home Office spokesperson did not deny its authenticity and told CNN on Wednesday: "We have strong measures at the border in place which are vital as we roll out the vaccine."

The government has faced criticism over relaxed measures at the border, which were changed earlier this week. Initially, several countries had travel corridors with the UK, meaning visitors could enter the country without having to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Patel's reported comments come after the UK closed all the ‘travel corridors’ -- effectively shutting the nation's borders -- on Monday for the first time during the pandemic. The decision was made in response to increasing concern over the new variants evolving internationally.

The UK’s Covid-19 death toll – the highest in Europe -- currently stands at more than 93,000, according to the government’s dashboard. 

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer readout Patel's words from the audio recording in Parliament on Wednesday and asked why Prime Minister Boris Johnson had overruled the Home Secretary on border closures.

Johnson did not dispute what Patel said in the recording.

"I think it was the right honourable gentleman who last March said we didn't need to close borders but as usual Captain Hindsight has changed his tune to events," Johnson said.

"We are... in the middle of a national pandemic and this country is facing a very, very grave death toll and we are doing everything we can to protect the British public."

Johnson joked: "I'm delighted [Starmer] now praises the Home Secretary, a change of tune."

Starmer repeated the question, asking again why Johnson had overruled the Home Secretary.

Johnson responded: "We've instituted one of the toughest border regimes in the world and it was only last March that he and along with many members of his party were continuing to support an open borders approach.”  

In an on camera interview on Wednesday, Patel’s comments were again put to Johnson. Asked whether Britain should have closed its borders last March, he said: “There’s plenty of chance to look back at what decisions were taken when and what approach was taken back in March last year… but what I can say today is that the UK has amongst the toughest border regimes in the world.” 

CNN has contacted the Conservative Friends of India for comment.

2 hr 38 min ago

New CDC director: "Healthier days lie ahead"

From CNN Health's Virginia Langmaid

In her first statement as Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky promised that "healthier days lie ahead" -- but getting there will require a rapid acceleration of Covid-19 testing, surveillance and vaccination.

Walensky, who began her post on Wednesday, also said the agency is conducting a comprehensive review of all existing Covid-19 guidance, which will be updated wherever needed.

"We must also confront the longstanding public health challenges of social and racial injustice and inequity that have demanded action for far too long. And we must make up for potentially lost ground in areas like suicide, substance use disorder and overdose, chronic diseases, and global health initiatives," Walensky added.

Newly inaugurated President Biden selected Walensky for the top post at CDC in December. Previously, she ran the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital's and was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

2 hr 47 min ago

CDC’s ensemble forecast now projects up to 508,000 US Covid-19 deaths by mid-February

From CNN's Haley Brink and Ben Tinker

There have been at least 24,365,741 cases of coronavirus in the US according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU.)

According to JHU's tally, at least 404,284 people have died in the US from Covid-19. The US remains the worst hit country globally in terms of cases and deaths.

An ensemble forecast published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now projects there will be 465,000 to 508,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by February 13.

Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast only offers projections a few weeks into the future. The previous ensemble forecast, published January 13, projected up to 477,000 coronavirus deaths by February 6.

CNN is tracking Covid-19's US spread here:

4 hr 10 min ago

More than half a million Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatments have been delivered to US states. How many have been used?

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

As of Monday, the United States has delivered more than half a million monoclonal antibody therapeutics to states to treat non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services’ website, but it’s not clear how many have been used.

Since the therapies received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in November, the department said it has delivered 454,087 courses of an Eli Lilly treatment, and 96,923 courses of Regeneron’s cocktail. 

Both treatments are authorized for people who are 12 years of age and older, who are at high risk for progressing to a severe form of Covid-19. Both were shown to reduce Covid-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits.

It’s unclear exactly how many of the distributed antibody treatments have actually been used; it’s not posted by HHS or tracked on state dashboards. Health officials have said they aren’t being used enough; in Michigan, for example, less than 10% of available Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatments have been used, Dr. William Fales, the medical director at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said last week.

The treatments are complicated to administer, in part because hospitals or infusion centers need to create a separate space to treat patients.

3 hr 36 min ago

Covid-19 deaths remain high in California as US crisis continues

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

The number of Covid-19 linked deaths in California remains high, though daily infection rates are dropping in the state.

California reported 694 new Covid-19 related deaths Wednesday, its second highest single day toll to date. The previous high of 708 deaths was recorded nearly two wee

As of Wednesday, California had a total of 3,019,371 confirmed infections.

The Golden State became the first US state to surpass three million Covid-19 cases on January 8.

The state's hospitals remain crowded, with more than 20,800 people hospitalized across California for Covid-19. Approximately 4,750 of those patients are in intensive care units.

More than 3.2 million vaccine doses have been distributed in California and nearly 1.4 million doses have been administered.

 

4 hr 32 min ago

More than 16.5 million Covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered across the US

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

More than 16.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, about 46% of the 36 million doses distributed, according to data published by the CDC today. 

At least 2.1 million people have received both of the required doses, according to data reported this morning.

West Virginia continues to lead the nation in the number of vaccine doses administered per capita, with more than 8,800 doses administered per 100,000 people. 

Wednesday's numbers mark a significant increase in the share of doses administered out of the total distributed. Previously that share had stayed below 40%.

However, a note on the CDC’s Covid Data Tracker site indicates that the agency is “refining how the number of doses distributed is reported,” which could affect this calculation. 

The US vaccine rollout has not been a smooth one, with the nation lagging behind several other countries in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts, according to a recent CNN analysis of government data.

CNN is tracking Covid-19's spread across the US here:

4 hr 43 min ago

Tennis stars urged not to feed mice in hotel rooms as they quarantine ahead of Australian Open

From CNN's Ben Morse

World no. 28 Yulia Putintseva was forced to swap rooms in her quarantine hotel in Melbourne after she discovered a mouse, only to find out that her new room was also infested.

In a video she posted on Twitter, the Kazakhstan player said: "Different room same story. Wanted to go to sleep but noooope!"

Putintseva is one of the 72 players and their teams that have been forced to quarantine in their hotel rooms for 14 days after their arrival in Australia ahead of the Australian Open, 2021's first grand slam due to the country's stringent Covid-19 rules.

Read more:

Australian Open tennis stars urged not to feed mice in hotel rooms
RELATED

Australian Open tennis stars urged not to feed mice in hotel rooms

5 hr 11 min ago

More than 403,000 people have died in the US from Covid-19

From CNN's Amanda Watts

At least 403,482 people have died in the US from Covid-19 according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU.) 

The country remains the worst hit globally, with more than 24.3 million total cases of infection.

So far today, JHU has reported 57,048 new cases and 1,710 new deaths in the US.

The data includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.  

The US CDC said at least 31,161,075 Covid-19 vaccine doses have now been distributed and at least 15,707,588 total doses have been administered.

CNN is tracking the spread of Covid-19 across the US here:

