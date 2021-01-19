Fauci gets his second coronavirus shot

Dr. Anthony Fauci got his second dose of coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.
“Got it. So far, so good,” he told CNN.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, helped lead the development and testing of the Moderna vaccine. He got his first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 22. Moderna’s vaccine is supposed to be given as two doses, four weeks apart.
Fauci’s been the lead scientific face of the federal government’s response to the pandemic, and he has been helping the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden. He’ll stay on as NIAID director.