Fauci gets his second coronavirus shot

Boxes of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are stored in a refrigerator at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, California, on January 9. Jae C. Hong/AP

Thirty-six additional states received doses from a batch of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine that is under investigation in California, the company announced Tuesday.

Nearly a million doses from the lot have been shipped to approximately 1,700 vaccination sites, Moderna said in a statement. An additional 307,000 doses remain in storage and have not been distributed.

Health officials in California are telling medical providers across the state not to administer doses from this batch of the vaccine while they investigate possible severe allergic reactions that occurred last week. The California Department of Public Health said fewer than 10 people who got shots at a community vaccination clinic in San Diego required medical attention over a span of 24 hours.

Moderna said it does not know how many doses have been administered, but that it expects that a significant portion may have already been used. The company said it was "unaware of comparable clusters of adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have administered vaccines from the same lot, or from other Moderna lots."