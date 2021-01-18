A dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered. Mario Tam

A lot of vaccines that’s been held up in California while health officials check it out accounts for more than 330,000 doses allocated to 287 providers, a state health official said Monday.

Health officials in California are telling medical providers across the state not to administer doses from one lot of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine while they investigate possible severe allergic reactions last week in a number of people after they got shots at a community vaccination clinic.

More than 330,000 doses from the lot were distributed to 287 providers across the state from Jan. 5-12. Tens of thousands of doses may have already been administered, but the number of unused does is unknown, according to Darrel Ng, a spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health.

CDPH said Sunday that fewer than 10 people at a clinic in San Diego who received Covid-19 shots from the lot required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. The state said it was not aware of anyone at any of the other 286 sites who had similar allergic reactions after receiving vaccine from the lot.

CDPH said it recommended pausing the entire lot "out of an extreme abundance of caution," noting that there are not immediate replacement doses in addition to what had already been ordered.

San Diego County said 30,000 doses from the lot were pulled from its supply. On Monday, in a statement, Santa Clara County said 21,800 doses from the lot had been allocated to the county, and that none of them had been administered.

California's decision to hold back doses of vaccine carries its own risks, especially since allergic reactions can be monitored and treated and, in this case, they occurred at only one location, one expert said.

"There are going to be people who either aren't getting this vaccine or aren't getting their second doses of vaccine, which then puts them at risk in a situation where we have a virus which is rapidly spreading in the country," said Dr. Paul Offit, who heads the vaccine education center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

"There's going to be another probably roughly 100,000 people that die over the next couple of months, and among those people could be those who are not getting this vaccine because of 'an abundance of caution,’"Offit told CNN.