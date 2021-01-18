Workers wearing protective gear carry the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 8. Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The number of known cases of Covid-19 globally has surpassed 95 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Johns Hopkins reports the current number of cases identified around the world is now at least 95,037,610 and at least 2,030,668 people have died from the disease. In just one week, the world has recorded more than 5 million new Covid-19 cases.

The United States has seen the most deaths and the most confirmed cases worldwide.

At least 23,932,306 coronavirus cases have been identified in the US, including 397,561 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins.

India, Brazil and Russia follow the US in reporting the highest number of recorded coronavirus cases in the world.

Track worldwide cases: