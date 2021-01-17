World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By James Griffiths and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:55 a.m. ET, January 17, 2021
54 min ago

UK has vaccinated around 45% of its over 80s

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London 

Care home resident Ian Hurley, aged 80, is seen smiling through a viewing screen as his sleeved is rolled up to receive his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wimbledon Beaumont Care Home, in London, on January 13.
Care home resident Ian Hurley, aged 80, is seen smiling through a viewing screen as his sleeved is rolled up to receive his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wimbledon Beaumont Care Home, in London, on January 13. Matt Dunham/AP

The United Kingdom has vaccinated around 45% of people aged 80 and over, and is urging those who have been offered a vaccine to come forward as soon as possible, the country's Department of Health said Sunday.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that there are now more than 37,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital across the UK. He said over 3.2 million people have been vaccinated.

The UK government is calling on the public to urge their family and friends aged 80 and over to get the Covid-19 vaccine to which they are now entitled.  

“We recognize that so many people want to support our NHS so health and care workers can continue to save lives, and now is your chance to get involved by helping the remaining people aged 80 and over get their jabs," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Hancock also called on people to sign up volunteer in the community and in clinical trials for vaccines and Covid-19 treatments, as the National Health Service – particularly in London – struggles with a surge in hospitalizations. 

The UK government aims to vaccinate the following four groups by February 15: those over the age of 70, care home residents and staff, NHS workers and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals.

35 min ago

UK to host G7 summit in June focused on building "back better from coronavirus"

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on August 24, 2019.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on August 24, 2019. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

The United Kingdom will host this year’s G7 summit in Cornwall, in the country's southwest, Downing Street announced on Saturday.  

The annual summit will be held in the seaside village of Carbis Bay from June 11 to 13.

Downing Street said in a statement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the UK’s G7 Presidency – the first in-person summit in almost two years – to “unite leading democracies to help the world build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future."

As well as the other G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the USA), leaders from Australia, India and South Korea have been invited to attend as guest countries “to deepen the expertise and experience around the table. Between them the 10 leaders represent over 60% of the people living in democracies around the world,” Downing Street said. 

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future,” Johnson said in the statement.  
“Cornwall is the perfect location for such a crucial summit. Two hundred years ago Cornwall’s tin and copper mines were at the heart of the UK’s industrial revolution and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement. I’m very much looking forward to welcoming world leaders to this great region and country."

During February, the UK will assume the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, and later this year it will host COP26 in Glasgow. 

1 hr 25 min ago

Brazil's health regulator denies emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

From CNN's Jonny Hallam in Atlanta and Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

A health worker prepares the first dose of 'Gam-COVID-Vac', also known as Sputnik V vaccine, at Luis Lagomaggiore Hospital in Mendoza, Argentina, on December 29, 2020.
A health worker prepares the first dose of 'Gam-COVID-Vac', also known as Sputnik V vaccine, at Luis Lagomaggiore Hospital in Mendoza, Argentina, on December 29, 2020. Alexis Lloret/Getty Images

Brazil's health regulator has denied a request for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, saying it needs to see more data. 

In a statement published late Saturday, the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), said the request for emergency use by the pharmaceutical company Uniao Química was denied because it does not yet have data from Phase lll clinical trials.  

Uniao Química, in partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), filed a request for the emergency use of 10 million doses of the vaccine on Friday. As part of the partnership with União Química, RDIF said it "actively facilitated the transfer of technology to launch the production of Sputnik V in Brazil," according to a statement from RDIF on Friday. The collaboration included providing documents and biomaterials to the Brazilian company and local production of Sputnik V in Brazil began earlier this month. 

Anvisa explained that it is yet to grant authorization for Phase III trials of Sputnik V to Uniao Química, which is to run the trials, because the company had not responded to its requests for the appropriate documentation. 

"The documents (requesting emergency authorization) were sent back to the company after not meeting the minimum criteria, especially due to the lack of authorization for conducting Phase III clinical trials, a standard request, and issues relating to good manufacturing practices," said Anvisa.

Sputnik V has been approved under emergency use authorization procedure in a number of Latin America countries, including Argentina and Bolivia

CNN has reached out to Uniao Química and RDIF for comment. 

Brazil is yet to approve any vaccine for use against Covid-19. 