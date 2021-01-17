Care home resident Ian Hurley, aged 80, is seen smiling through a viewing screen as his sleeved is rolled up to receive his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wimbledon Beaumont Care Home, in London, on January 13. Matt Dunham/AP

The United Kingdom has vaccinated around 45% of people aged 80 and over, and is urging those who have been offered a vaccine to come forward as soon as possible, the country's Department of Health said Sunday.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that there are now more than 37,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital across the UK. He said over 3.2 million people have been vaccinated.

The UK government is calling on the public to urge their family and friends aged 80 and over to get the Covid-19 vaccine to which they are now entitled.

“We recognize that so many people want to support our NHS so health and care workers can continue to save lives, and now is your chance to get involved by helping the remaining people aged 80 and over get their jabs," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Hancock also called on people to sign up volunteer in the community and in clinical trials for vaccines and Covid-19 treatments, as the National Health Service – particularly in London – struggles with a surge in hospitalizations.

The UK government aims to vaccinate the following four groups by February 15: those over the age of 70, care home residents and staff, NHS workers and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals.