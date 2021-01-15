New, more contagious coronavirus variants mean US must double down on mitigation, vaccination, CDC says
From CNN's Maggie Fox
The threat of new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus means the US must double down on efforts to protect people until a large number can be vaccinated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
A variant first identified in Britain known as B.1.1.7 is being found in the US as well, and modeling indicates it could worsen the already terrible spread of the virus across the country, the CDC researchers said.
“Multiple lines of evidence indicate that B.1.1.7 is more efficiently transmitted than are other SARS-CoV-2 variants,” the CDC team wrote in the agency’s weekly report, the MMWR.
“Variant B.1.1.7 has the potential to increase the U.S. pandemic trajectory in the coming months.”
That means people need to do more to make sure everyone uses masks, tries harder to maintain social distancing and takes other measures known to reduce the risk of transmission. “Higher vaccination coverage might need to be achieved to protect the public,” the researchers added.
Plus, the CDC needs to do more to keep an eye out for new variants, and for the appearance of this one.
“CDC has also contracted with several large commercial clinical laboratories to rapidly sequence tens of thousands of SARS-CoV-2– positive specimens each month and has funded seven academic institutions to conduct genomic surveillance in partnership with public health agencies, thereby adding substantially to the availability of timely genomic surveillance data from across the United States,” the team wrote.
“In addition to these national initiatives, many state and local public health agencies are sequencing SARS-CoV-2 to better understand local epidemiology and support public health response to the pandemic.”
It's not clear just how much more contagious any of the new variants are, the CDC noted. One variant first identified in South Africa and another one found in Japan among travelers from Brazil have yet to show up in US surveillance, the team said.
B.1.1.7 has been found in at least 50 countries and in a dozen US states.
UN secretary general calls on nations to share vaccines as world surpasses 2 million Covid-19 deaths
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Richard Roth
In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic claiming 2 million lives, the head of the United Nations has called for countries to "commit now" to share excess doses of vaccines.
"The world’s leading economies have a special responsibility. Yet today we are seeing a vaccine vacuum. Vaccines are reaching high income countries quickly, while the world’s poorest have none at all," UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a video message on Thursday.
"Some countries are pursuing side deals, even procuring beyond need. Governments have a responsibility to protect their populations, but 'vaccinationalism' is self-defeating and will delay a global recovery," Guterres said. "We need manufacturers to step up their commitment to work with the COVAX facility and countries around the world to ensure enough supply and fair distribution. We need countries to commit now to sharing excess doses of vaccines."
Guterres specifically referred to COVAX, a World Health Organization global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries.
"Sadly, the deadly impact of the pandemic has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort. In the memory of those two million souls, the world must act with far greater solidarity," Guterres said in his video message.
"Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out — and the UN is supporting countries to mobilize the largest global immunization effort in history. We are committed to making sure that vaccines are seen as global public goods — people’s vaccines."
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 2 million
More than two million people across the world have now lost their lives due to coronavirus.
According to Johns Hopkins University, 2,000,905 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
The US leads with the most deaths followed by Brazil and India.
Despite administration pledge, there appear to be no more "reserve" second vaccine doses to release
From CNN's Kristen Holmes and Sara Murray
Hopes of a surge in Covid-19 vaccine shipments under a new policy to release second doses held in reserve appear to be evaporating — with the revelation that those doses have already been distributed.
A senior Trump administration official told CNN Friday that when the administration announced that it would be releasing reserved doses last week, many of those reserves had already been released into the system starting last year as production was ramping up.
The official who spoke with CNN pushed back on a report that the second-dose supply was "exhausted," instead characterizing the reserve as a rolling and replenished supply with new production.
The source emphasized that the supply would still benefit from those extra doses already in circulation — but acknowledged that this means there will not be a sudden surge in distribution numbers, as many had been led to believe.
Michael J. Pratt, the chief communications officer for Operation Warp Speed, also denied the notion the reserve was “exhausted” in a statement to CNN.
“This week, nearly 13 million total doses have been provided to states to order, millions more than other weeks, as the reserve of second doses is completely made available to order against, Pratt said. “States have yet to fully order against their ordering caps. As stated this week, we have now moved to the phase where the full amount released to OWS is being made available to order, first to cover second doses, second to provide additional first doses.”
The news shocked and angered officials in at least one state.
“I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted Friday. “This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.”
Oregon's health director wrote a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar Thursday, demanding he reconcile his statement last week about "releasing the entire supply" with this revelation.
CNN obtained a letter written by Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen, in which he recounted a call with Brown and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Gen. Gustave Perna on Thursday.
"During that call, he informed us there is no reserve of doses, and we are already receiving the full allocation of vaccines," Allen wrote. "If true, this is extremely disturbing, and puts our plans to expand eligibility at grave risk. Those plans were made on the basis of reliance on your statement about ‘releasing the entire supply’ you have in reserve. If this information is accurate, we will be unable to begin vaccinating our vulnerable seniors on January 23rd, as planned."
CNN also contacted vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, as well as Moderna’s distribution partner McKesson and did not get a response.
The revelation that second doses weren't strictly held in reserve was first reported by The Washington Post, which also reported that the Trump administration shifted its strategy to begin tapping into second doses late last year.
“We are hearing there is not a stockpile of vaccine for second dose but that it was more of a ‘paper exercise,’” said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “The stockpile appears to be all on paper, they were tracking anticipated need but not actually holding back product.”
The bottom line, Plescia said, is vaccine will remain scare for at least a few more weeks.
“I think the original message got lost in a lot of overpromising,” Plescia said. “Until there is a more robust supply we need to be clear with the public that opportunity to get the vaccine is limited.”
CNN’s Jacqueline Howard, Nadia Kounang and John Bonifield contributed to this report.
UK announces closure of all travel corridors starting Monday
From CNN's Amy Cassidy and Duarte Mendonca
The United Kingdom will close all travel corridors from 4 a.m. local time Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday.
Speaking at a news conference, Johnson stressed the only way to get into the country is by having a negative coronavirus test result.
"This means that if you come to this country, you must have proof of a negative Covid test that you've taken in the 72 hours before leaving. And you must have filled in your passenger locator form, and your airline will ask for proof of both before you take off," Johnson said.
"You may also be checked when you land and face substantial fines for refusing to comply, and upon arrival, you must then quarantine for 10 days, not leaving your home for any reason at all. Or take another test on day five and wait for proof of another negative result and we will be stepping up our enforcement, both at the border and in the country," Johnson added.
Pfizer reassures European commission that all guaranteed doses "will be delivered in the first quarter"
From CNN's James Frater and Duarte Mendonca
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has been briefed and reassured by Pfizer's CEO that "all guaranteed doses of the first quarter will be delivered in the first quarter," she said Friday.
In a statement released to CNN, Leyen said she "immediately called the CEO of Pfizer, and he explained that there is a production delay in the next weeks," but reiterated that Pfizer would deliver the vaccines as agreed.
"He's personally on the case in reducing the delay period, and to make sure that they will catch up as soon as possible. That was very important to convey the message to him that we urgently need the guaranteed doses within the first quarter," Leyen concluded.
Earlier Friday Pfizer announced shipments from its vaccine facility in Puurs, Belgium, will be temporarily reduced as it scales up to produce two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021.
The company said that in order to increase capacity to reach two billion, changes are needed to the process and facility, and additional regulatory approvals will be required.
Canada responds to Pfizer vaccine shipping delays
From CNN's Paula Newton
Canada’s procurement minister called it "unfortunate" that Pfizer vaccine shipments would be delayed noting, "such delays and issues are to be expected when global supply chains are stretched well beyond their limits."
Specifically Pfizer said on Friday that shipments from its vaccine facility in Puurs, Belgium, will be temporarily reduced as it scales up to produce two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021.
Canadian procurement minister Anita Anand says that she believes Canada, by the end of March, "will be able to catch up such that we will be on track with the total committed doses for Q1."
Speaking at a news conference Friday, Anand said:
"I understand from my discussions with Pfizer that all countries that are receiving doses from Pfizer’s European facility will be equitably treated in terms of the reductions." "Pfizer believes that by the end of March we will be able to catch up, such that we will be on track with the total committed doses for Q1. This is unfortunate, however such delays and issues are to be expected when global supply chains are stretched well beyond their limits."
Anand said Pfizer will have some "temporary" delays at some production lines at its facility in Puurs, Belgium, so that they could further expand manufacturing capacity.
Pfizer will temporarily reduce Covid-19 vaccine shipments as manufacturing scales up
From CNN's Amanda Sealy
Pfizer said shipments from its vaccine facility in Puurs, Belgium, will be temporarily reduced as it scales up to produce two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021.
The company said that in order to increase capacity to reach two billion, changes are needed to the process and facility, and additional regulatory approvals will be required.
There will be fluctuations in orders and shipping scheduled from Pfizer’s facility in Puurs, Belgium, in late January and early February. The facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which supplies the United States, will not be impacted.
"As part of the normal productivity improvements to increase capacity, we must make modifications to the process and facility that will require additional regulatory approvals. Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March," the company said in a statement released Friday.
On Tuesday Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he was confident the company would be able to produce two billion doses in 2021, but noted the manufacturing challenges.
"You know, it's almost equally difficult to scale up manufacturing at that level so fast as it was to develop the vaccine and both teams can to rise to the occasion," Bourla said.
The company also said previously that because each vial can yield six doses rather than the expected five, it provides an additional 20% capacity.
Biden administration will retire "Operation Warp Speed" moniker
From CNN's Dan Merica
The incoming Biden administration plans to retire the name for the coronavirus vaccine effort under President Trump – Operation Warp Speed – with a transition official for the incoming president telling CNN they are "moving to a new phase" of the coronavirus response.
"Operation Warp Speed was the Trump administration’s name for their response. We are structuring it differently and ours will have a new name," said an official, who added that many of the "people who are working for Warp Speed who were critical to that operation will be critical to our response, too."
Newly-appointed Dr. David Kessler will be part of that response, working as the chief scientific officer of the Covid-19 response out of the US Department of Health and Human Services under secretary-designee Xavier Becerra, the official said. His role will focus primarily on maximizing the supply of vaccines that are authorized or approved, and getting other vaccines online.
The process of getting shots in arms will be run out of the White House and the team led by Jeff Zients, the official said.
Gen. Gustave Perna, who is currently the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, will stay on in the Biden administration, the official said, but under its "new structure."