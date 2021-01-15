"Biggest vaccination site" in the US set to open at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium

A general view of Dodger Stadium is seen in Los Angeles, on November 18, 2020. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will launch as a mass vaccination site starting Friday morning, the city's Mayor Eric Garcetti announced at a news conference Thursday.

The site, which the mayor referred to as the “biggest vaccination site in the country,” will have the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people each day. A whole workforce has been deployed to administer the vaccines, according to Garcetti.

“This vaccine is safe, this vaccine is safe,” he repeatedly emphasized, as he urged residents to get the vaccine once they are eligible.

“It’s your civic duty when it’s your turn to get that vaccine. It’s an act of love for your fellow citizen because it’s going to save someone’s life or many people’s lives, and it’s a forward step to reopening our schools and our economy.”

Who can get the vaccine: In Los Angeles County, the vaccine is currently only available to healthcare workers and seniors living in senior homes and skilled nursing facilities. While the county has approximately 1 million healthcare workers, Garcetti said about half of them have not yet received the vaccine.

“The bottom line is, we don’t have enough vaccines,” Garcetti said.

He also said that some sites may be reserving their allocation of vaccines to administer the second dose for their healthcare workers.

With the opening of Dodger Stadium and five additional vaccination sites from the county, Garcetti said he expects hundreds of thousands to be vaccinated each week.

What's going on in Los Angeles County: The county has a reported a total of 975,299 coronavirus cases and 13,234 deaths.

Hospitalizations in the county continue to overwhelm hospitals and healthcare workers, and there are currently 7,906 people being treated in the hospital with coronavirus -- 21% of them in the intensive care unit.

Garcetti said that while there are early signs showing that hospitalizations in the county may be stabilizing, it is not “even close to being out of the woods.”