From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo

A nurse collects a patient's file before a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 PCR testing center at Fujimino Emergency Hospital in Miyoshi-machi, Japan, on January 5. Nicolas Datiche/SIPA/Shutterstock

Japan has surpassed 300,000 Covid-19 infections after it reported 5,848 new cases on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at 303,335.

Japan added 100,000 cases in three weeks. It passed the 200,000 case mark on December 21.

On Wednesday, Japan reported 88 fatalities, raising its total virus death toll to 4,246.

The number of patients in serious condition across the country has also risen by 19 to a total of 900 people.

Tokyo, the hardest hit from the latest outbreak, reported 1,433 new Covid-19 cases from Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the capital to 78,566.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in seven additional prefectures across the nation on Wednesday.

Read more about the state of emergency: