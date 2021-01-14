World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:54 a.m. ET, January 14, 2021
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Japan tops 300,000 total coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo

A nurse collects a patient's file before a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 PCR testing center at Fujimino Emergency Hospital in Miyoshi-machi, Japan, on January 5.
A nurse collects a patient's file before a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 PCR testing center at Fujimino Emergency Hospital in Miyoshi-machi, Japan, on January 5. Nicolas Datiche/SIPA/Shutterstock

Japan has surpassed 300,000 Covid-19 infections after it reported 5,848 new cases on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at 303,335.

Japan added 100,000 cases in three weeks. It passed the 200,000 case mark on December 21.

On Wednesday, Japan reported 88 fatalities, raising its total virus death toll to 4,246.

The number of patients in serious condition across the country has also risen by 19 to a total of 900 people.

Tokyo, the hardest hit from the latest outbreak, reported 1,433 new Covid-19 cases from Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the capital to 78,566.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in seven additional prefectures across the nation on Wednesday.

Read more about the state of emergency:

Japan expands state of emergency over coronavirus as infections climb
RELATED

Japan expands state of emergency over coronavirus as infections climb

34 min ago

16 NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19 since Jan. 6

From CNN's Jill Martin

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) jointly announced Wednesday that of the 497 players tested for Covid-19 since January 6, 16 new players have returned positive tests.

Nine NBA games have been postponed this season, including eight since Sunday, for health and safety reasons.

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared, the joint announcement said.

The league has announced that games scheduled for Friday, January 15, between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena and between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena, have been postponed in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols. 

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards and Suns, the teams will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Friday night’s games.

22 min ago

Biden aides told congressional allies to expect Covid relief package with roughly $2 trillion price tag

From CNN's MJ Lee and Paul LeBlanc

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks about the storming of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 6.
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks about the storming of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 6. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil a major Covid-19 relief package on Thursday and his advisers have recently told allies in Congress to expect a price tag in the ballpark of $2 trillion, according to two people briefed on the deliberations.

The Biden team is taking a "shoot for the moon" approach with the package, one lawmaker in close contact with them told CNN, though they added that the price tag could still change. The proposal will include sizable direct payments to American families, significant state and local funding -- including for coronavirus vaccine distribution and other emergency spending measures -- to help those struggling during the pandemic.

Biden is set to announce the details of his plan in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday evening.

Democrats hold only the slimmest of majorities in the House and the Senate, and Republicans have recently resisted efforts to pass Covid-19 relief on a multi-trillion dollar scale. But Biden's party believes it may have only a brief window to pass sweeping relief legislation and the President-elect has faced significant pressure from some Democrats to go big.

Brian Deese, Biden's pick to lead the National Economic Council, said Wednesday at a conference that the package will include $2,000 stimulus checks, and address other relief measures like unemployment insurance.

Biden's early focus on a sweeping relief package reflects the political reality that his first year in office will be defined by his ability to combat the virus and stave off an economic collapse.

Read more:

Biden aides told congressional allies to expect Covid relief package with roughly $2 trillion price tag
RELATED

Biden aides told congressional allies to expect Covid relief package with roughly $2 trillion price tag

1 hr 9 min ago

WHO team investigating origins of Covid-19 arrives in China

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

The World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan has arrived in China, state broadcaster CGTN announced on Thursday. 

The group's successful arrival comes after WHO announced last week that the team had been blocked from entering China as the necessary permissions to enter the country had not been approved. 

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week he was "very disappointed," in a rare rebuke of China from the UN agency.

For months, WHO officials had been negotiating with Beijing to allow a team of global scientists access to key sites to investigate the origin of the virus -- first detected in Wuhan in December 2019 -- and its likely jump from an unidentified host species to humans.

3 hr 36 min ago

China reports first Covid-19 related death in 8 months

From CNN's Beijing bureau

China has reported its first Covid-19 related death in 242 days as daily new infections reached the highest levels since July, according to health authorities. 

The individual died on Wednesday in Hebei province, which has been at the center of China’s most recent outbreak of the coronavirus. 

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 138 new Covid-19 infections for Wednesday, including 14 imported cases. Of the 124 locally transmitted cases, 81 cases are from Hebei province. 

The NHC also recorded an additional 78 asymptomatic cases detected on Wednesday. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.

1 hr 48 min ago

CDC's ensemble forecast projects up to 477,000 US Covid-19 deaths by Feb. 6

From CNN Health's Michael Nedelman

An ensemble forecast published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects there will be 440,000 to 477,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by February 6.

Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast only offers projections a few weeks into the future. The previous ensemble forecast, published January 6, projected up to 438,000 coronavirus deaths by January 30.

More than 384,600 people have already died from Covid-19 in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

4 hr 58 min ago

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Early stage trials of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine show it generated an immune response in nearly all volunteers, with minimal side-effects, after a single dose.

The company expects to report details of more advanced trials later this month and is hoping to apply for authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after.

Researchers who tested the vaccine in a combined Phase 1-2 trial -- mostly meant to show safety -- found either one or two doses of the vaccine generated both antibody and T-cell responses against the coronavirus. The trials were not designed to show whether the vaccine protected people against either infection or symptoms of coronavirus -- that's what the ongoing Phase 3 trials are designed to do.

Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, an international team of researchers who tested the vaccine in around 800 volunteers said the early stage trials showed it was safe and probably should work.

The researchers -- in the Netherlands, the United States and Belgium -- tested the vaccine in a group of people 65 and older and a group ages 18 to 55.

Vaccination elicited neutralizing antibodies -- expected to stop the virus from infecting cells -- in 90% of all participants by the 29th day after the first dose of vaccine and in all of them by two months after the first dose. The levels of these antibodies stayed stable for at least 71 days, they reported.

Read the full story:

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
RELATED

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials

1 min ago

WHO director asks wealthy nations to share vaccine with low income nations

From CNN's Gregory Lemos

In this February 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Michael Ryan addresses a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland.
In this February 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Michael Ryan addresses a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland. Xinhua/Chen Junxia via Getty Images

As Covid-19 case numbers continue rising globally, Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, on Wednesday called upon wealthy nations to help bridge a global vaccine inequity gap.

"There are populations out there who want and who need vaccines who are not going to get them unless or until we begin to share better," Ryan said during a virtual Q&A Wednesday.

In the 36 days since countries started vaccinating, 28 million vaccine doses have been administered, he said. According to Ryan, of the 46 countries who are currently vaccinating, only one is a low income country.

"We really have to look at this in terms of equity," Ryan said.

Ryan added there have been 5 million new cases of Covid-19 and 85,000 deaths linked to the virus globally in the past week.

"Essentially, all regions apart from Southeast Asia are showing increases," Ryan said, highlighting that the Americas still account for half of all new cases and 45% of deaths globally. 

"We've seen that perfect storm of the season, the coldness, people going inside, increased social mixing, and a combination of factors that have driven increased transmission in many, many countries," Ryan said.

"It's interesting when we talk about tolerance, kindness and solidarity, that they are probably the most powerful countermeasures we have right now," he added. "You have to have the attitude that this disease ends with me."

5 hr 9 min ago

The US just suffered its worst day ever for Covid-19 deaths. But this summer could be "dramatically better"

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan

Covid-19 is now killing faster than at any point in 2020. And the new year just started.

The US reported its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in one day Tuesday: 4,327, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In fact, the five highest daily tallies for new infections and new deaths have all occurred in 2021.

Over the past week, the US has averaged more than 3,300 deaths every day, a jump of more than 217% from mid-November.

More than 3 million new US cases have been reported in the first 13 days of the year. As of Wednesday, more than 23 million Americans have been infected with the virus, a million more than just four days earlier, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why June could be "dramatically better": While those "awful" numbers will likely continue this winter, better months are coming, said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

Mass vaccinations, warmer weather, a new presidential administration and a population building immunity could lead to a "dramatically better" summer, he said.

Two "remarkably effective" vaccines are already being administered, and two more vaccines -- from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca -- "are right around the corner," Offit said.

Read the full story:

The US has suffered its worst day ever for Covid-19 deaths
RELATED

The US has suffered its worst day ever for Covid-19 deaths