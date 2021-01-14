Chain drug stores ask states to transfer unused Covid-19 vaccine doses to pharmacies

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores is asking states to transfer unused Covid-19 vaccine doses to pharmacies.
"Any allocation that's out there right now that's sitting on shelves can be transferred to a community pharmacy," Kathleen Jaeger, a senior vice president for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, said Wednesday. "A lot of that supply is out there, and it's not being used."
On Thursday, New York is scheduled to start transferring vaccine doses to pharmacies in the state, Jaeger said. Ohio and Colorado are expected to start transferring vaccine doses to pharmacies very soon, she said.
In addition, the association wants states to soon start sending doses of vaccine directly from manufacturers and distributors to pharmacies.
Nineteen pharmacy chains and associations have partnered with the federal government to carry out vaccinations in their stores. The federal pharmacy partnership program was announced by US Health and Human Secretary Alex Azar in November. Jaeger said the program is expected to begin in early to mid-February with the exact start date dependent on vaccine supply.