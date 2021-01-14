Pope Francis gets first dose of vaccine

Pope Francis holds the Holy Book of Prayers as he celebrates Mass for the Epiphany on January 6, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Remo Casilli/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis has received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday.

In a statement, Bruni said that he was “able to confirm that within the vaccine program of the Vatican City State, to this date the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus.”

Pope Francis recently turned 84 and Pope Emeritus, the retired Pope Benedict XVI, is 93 years old.

The Vatican statement did not say when Francis was inoculated but the city began its vaccine program on Wednesday.

The Holy See has had just 27 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The pontiff used his recent Christmas message to say that coronavirus vaccines must be available for all, and pleaded with states to cooperate in the race to emerge from the pandemic.

Read more here: