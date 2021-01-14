World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Trump impeachment

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Florence Davey-Attlee and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 10:00 a.m. ET, January 14, 2021
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 33 min ago

Covid increased US death rate significantly in second quarter of 2020, according to new CDC data

From CNN Health's Jessica Firger

A Covid-19 disaster morgue made up of refrigerated trailers stands at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in New York, on December 14, 2020.
A Covid-19 disaster morgue made up of refrigerated trailers stands at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in New York, on December 14, 2020. Michael Nagle/Xinhua/Getty Images

Covid-19 caused a significant jump in the US death rate in the second quarter of 2020according to early estimates released Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

The age-adjusted all-cause mortality rate was 769 per 100,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and rose to 840 in the second quarter of the year. Comparatively, the death rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 702 per 100,000. 

The report shows that mortality rose significantly in 2020, but it’s an incomplete snapshot of the pandemic since data for only the first two quarters of 2020 are currently available. 

The first US case of the coronavirus was identified on January 21, 2020, and the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. 

The CDC did not introduce the death certificate coding for Covid-19 until late March 2020. This explains why the Covid-19 death rate increased from 7 per 100,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to 109 in the second quarter, according to NCHS data.

By comparison, the age-adjusted death rate for heart disease -- the top killer in the United States -- for the second quarter of 2020 was 166 per 100,000. For cancer, the second leading cause of death in the country, that figure was 139. 

Last week, statisticians for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN that Covid-19 was likely the third leading cause of death in the US in 2020.

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least 23,077,437 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and at least 384,784 deaths.

2 hr 2 min ago

Sixth Premier League football game postponed due to virus

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Villa Park, home of Aston Villa, before a match on January 8, in Birmingham, England.
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa, before a match on January 8, in Birmingham, England. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FCImages

England's Premier League announced on Thursday that Aston Villa’s home game against Everton has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak at the Midlands club.

It takes the total number of Premier League matches postponed due to the pandemic this season to six.

The fixture had been scheduled to take place on Sunday with kick-off at 12pm.

Aston Villa said in a statement that they expect members of the first-team squad and staff who are healthy and safe to return to training on Sunday once isolation protocols have been observed.

While lockdown restrictions have been imposed across the UK amid record high confirmed cases, elite sport has been allowed to continue, though organizers have urged clubs to abide by a strict set of rules.

The Premier League this week reminded teams that "unnecessary contact, particularly between opposition clubs including handshakes, high fives and hugs must be avoided," and that swapping of shirts after the game is now prohibited.

2 hr 29 min ago

Germany's record death toll is "very worrying," says infectious disease institute chief

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin 

Employees move coffins at a crematorium in Meissen, Germany on January 13.
Employees move coffins at a crematorium in Meissen, Germany on January 13. Jens Schlueter/AFP/Getty Images

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Germany is "very worrying," the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said Thursday, as the country reported its highest single-day pandemic death toll of 1,244.

New Covid-19 infections ''must reduce massively,'' Lothar Wieler told journalists in Berlin, adding that ''intensive care units have never been as exhausted as in recent days.” There are now 5,200 patients being treated in German ICUs with 90% on ventilation.

The average age of patients in intensive care units is around 60 years, the RKI chief said. 

Germany is on high alert for new, more contagious mutations of the virus, Wieler said. Sixteen new coronavirus cases associated with the variant from the UK and four new coronavirus cases associated with the variant from South Africa have been detected in the country.

On Thursday, Germany recorded 25,164 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total tally to 1,978,590, according to the latest RKI data.

The RKI chief said the current lockdown in place is "not as effective as in spring," calling on German citizens to ''stay at home whenever possible," and urging employers to also allow employees to work from home.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn dashed hopes that Germany would be able to lift all coronavirus lockdown measures at the beginning of February.

2 hr 51 min ago

South Korea links recent outbreak to another religious gathering

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

A recent Covid-19 cluster in South Korea has been linked to a religious group gathering in North Gyeongsang Province, according to the country's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

KDCA Deputy Director Kwon Joon-wook said a total of 713 people linked to the gathering at the BTJ Center for All Nations have tested positive for Covid-19. The agency added that more than 1,300 people who attended the event have not yet been tested. 

The KDCA has urged people who visited the center after November 27 to get tested immediately.

South Korean churches have become a battleground in the country's fight against the coronavirus, with several outbreaks last year being traced back to religious gatherings.

The Shincheonji religious group, an offshoot of Christianity, has been held responsible for thousands of infections during the pandemic. It was at the heart of South Korea's outbreak in February and March last year, when that was one of the worst epidemics outside China.

The government of President Moon Jae-in has faced criticism for curbing religious freedoms after they banned religious gatherings in churches in Seoul last year and encouraged worshippers to move online. Thousands took to the streets in protest.

South Korea has recorded a total of 70,728 Covid-19 cases as of Thursday, according to the KDCA.

1 hr 53 min ago

Pope Francis gets first dose of vaccine

From CNN's Hada Messia in Rome

Pope Francis holds the Holy Book of Prayers as he celebrates Mass for the Epiphany on January 6, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
Pope Francis holds the Holy Book of Prayers as he celebrates Mass for the Epiphany on January 6, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Remo Casilli/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis has received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday.

In a statement, Bruni said that he was “able to confirm that within the vaccine program of the Vatican City State, to this date the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus.”

Pope Francis recently turned 84 and Pope Emeritus, the retired Pope Benedict XVI, is 93 years old.

The Vatican statement did not say when Francis was inoculated but the city began its vaccine program on Wednesday.

The Holy See has had just 27 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The pontiff used his recent Christmas message to say that coronavirus vaccines must be available for all, and pleaded with states to cooperate in the race to emerge from the pandemic.

Read more here:

Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
RELATED

Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

3 hr 46 min ago

Andy Murray, three-time Grand Slam champion, tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN’s Christina Macfarlane in London

Andy Murray plays a match during the Battle of the Brits Premier League of Tennis in London, on December 20, 2020.
Andy Murray plays a match during the Battle of the Brits Premier League of Tennis in London, on December 20, 2020. Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA

Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Andy Murray has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news comes just days before he was due to fly to Melbourne for next month’s Australian Open which is scheduled to begin on February 8.

It’s unclear when the 33-year-old tested positive.

The former World No.1 is currently quarantining and isolating at his home in Surrey, England.

CNN understands that the Scot still hopes to compete in Australia but only when it is completely safe to do so and the appropriate permission is granted.

Murray, a five-time runner-up at the tournament, has been awarded a wildcard by tournament organisers.

4 hr 22 min ago

Past Covid infection gives 5 months of immunity, study suggests

From CNN's Zamira Rahim in London

People who have recovered from Covid-19 may have immunity to the virus for around five months, according to preliminary findings in a new study led by Public Health England (PHE).

The SIREN research examined the impact of infection on more than 20,000 health workers from across the UK and a pre-print of the study found only 44 cases among 6,614 people who were thought to have been previously infected.

The study -- which has not yet been peer reviewed -- concluded that past infection reduces the chances of catching the virus again by 83% for at least five months.

"About 6,000 of the healthcare workers were people who had evidence of having had SARS-CoV-2 infection... and about 14,000 of the healthcare workers were people who had no evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection," Tom Wingfield, senior clinical lecturer at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, told the UK's Science Media Centre.

"The findings suggest that re-infection rates in the positive cohort were 83% lower than the negative cohort during the follow-up period."

But researchers warned that the protection was not total and that it was unclear how long any immunity lasts. They also said it's possible people who have a degree of immunity against the virus will still be able to transmit it to others.

Read more on this story:

Covid-19 infection grants immunity for five months, UK study suggests
RELATED

Covid-19 infection grants immunity for five months, UK study suggests

5 hr 33 min ago

More than 90,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 in next three weeks, CDC forecast shows

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

More than 38,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 in the first two weeks of the new year.

Another 92,000 are projected to die from the virus over roughly the next three weeks, according to an ensemble forecast published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The numbers are scary and reflect what public health experts have repeatedly warned: While the end is in sight -- with the help of ongoing Covid-19 vaccinations -- the nation is still facing challenging times ahead.

Currently, more than 130,300 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

In Pennsylvania, officials said the number of hospitalizations are nearing double the peak experienced during spring. Louisiana's governor said earlier this week the state was seeing a "huge spike" in infections and hospitalizations. And in Arizona, officials reported Tuesday record-high Covid-19 hospitalization and ICU numbers.

Hundreds of thousands of infections are added to the country's tally every single day, with the US adding more than 3 million new reported infections since the start of the month.

In Los Angeles County, about one in three residents has been infected with the virus since the pandemic's start, according to data published by county officials. Outbreaks have increased across workplaces as well as schools and daycare settings, they said.

Echoing other leaders' warnings, the LA officials added they have "not yet fully seen the effect of transmission in the period from around Christmas to New Years."

And with all eyes now turned to the nation's capital ahead of Inauguration Day, cases in Washington DC have never been higher. Right now, it's averaging more than 320 new cases every day -- about a 38% jump from the previous week. DC has reported a total of more than 32,600 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic's start, about 10% of which have been added in 2021.

Read the full story:

More than 90,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 in next three weeks, CDC forecast shows
RELATED

More than 90,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 in next three weeks, CDC forecast shows

5 hr 59 min ago

Pharmacy chains want to help as US struggles to vaccinate people against Covid

From CNN's Gregory Lemos and Samira Said

A "flu shot check-in" sign is displayed at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, on September 30, 2020.
A "flu shot check-in" sign is displayed at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, on September 30, 2020. Marco Bello/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The United States may be struggling to vaccinate citizens against coronavirus, but pharmacy chains say they can help speed up the balky rollout.

Pharmacists nationwide will have the capacity to administer 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine once supply is available, Steven Anderson, president and CEO of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores said Wednesday.

"Based on conservative assumptions, pharmacies have the capacity to meet the demand for 100 million vaccine doses in one month when that level of the vaccine supply is available," Anderson told reporters on a phone call Wednesday.

So far, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US has vaccinated only about 10 million people, and distributed just over 29 million doses of vaccine. States say they are struggling to vaccinate people, in part because of lack of public health infrastructure.

Pharmacy chains say they can help fill that gap.

NACDS represents 40,000 pharmacies and 155,000 pharmacists, according to Anderson. The group says 90% of Americans live within five miles of a retail drug store and the "dormant" Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program could open the door to harnessing the capacity of chain pharmacies.

"America's retail pharmacies can easily administer 100 million vaccine doses in 30 days," the group said in a statement. "This solution could easily be ramped up even further as stores deploy more vaccinators -- pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy interns, nurses, clinic physicians, EMTs and others."

Read more:

Pharmacy chains want to help as nation struggles to vaccinate people
RELATED

Pharmacy chains want to help as nation struggles to vaccinate people