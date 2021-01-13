Johnson & Johnson faces lag in Covid-19 vaccine production, NYT reports

An investigational pharmacy technician holds a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine before it is administered in a clinical trial in Aurora, Colorado, on December 15, 2020. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The production pace of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary Janssen appears to be behind schedule.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Operation Warp Speed's lead manufacturing adviser Dr. Carlo de Notaristefani acknowledged a delay, but said the company might be able to catch up with its original production goals by March. The vaccine is delivered as a one-dose shot could help ramp up vaccination efforts as the United States continues to fight a devastating pandemic.

"I agree there was a problem," de Notaristefani told The New York Times. But he added, "Manufacturing of pharmaceuticals is not a black box where you turn the key and start counting."

Meanwhile, results from the vaccine's clinical trial are expected soon.

Johnson & Johnson could apply for emergency use authorization of its Janssen Covid-19 vaccine around the end of this month, Operation Warp Speed Chief Scientific Adviser Moncef Slaoui said during a briefing on Tuesday. Slaoui said millions of doses should be available by the end of February.

CNN has reached out to Johnson & Johnson for a response.