The types of microbes people have living in their intestines could affect how sick they get from a coronavirus infection, researchers reported Monday.

And having a less healthy balance of gut microbes could affect whether someone has a pattern of persistent symptoms commonly known as long Covid, the team at the University of Hong Kong reported.

The bacteria and other organisms living in the digestive system, called the gut microbiome, are known to affect health in a variety of ways.

The Hong Kong team checked samples from 100 patients treated in two hospitals to see how the microbiome might affect recovery from Covid-19.

“Gut microbiome composition was significantly altered in patients with Covid-19 compared with non-Covid-19 individuals irrespective of whether patients had received medication,” they wrote in the British Medical Journal’s publication Gut.

“Based on several patients surveyed in this study for up to 30 days after clearing SARS-CoV-2, the gut microbiota is likely to remain significantly altered after recovery from Covid-19,” they added.

Certain species of bacteria have been shown to alter immune system function, and the researchers suggest that some patients have a balance that’s better suited to controlling the out-of-control inflammation that is seen in some of the sickest patients.

Stool tests might help tell doctors which patients are likely to get severely ill, but more studies will be needed to say for sure.

It’s also not clear what, if anything, people or their doctors could do about their gut microbiomes to affect their risk of severe disease.