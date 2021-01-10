Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, answers questions at a daily press conference in Toronto, on June 5, 2020. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Canadians who have endured a travel ban, 14-day quarantines and weeks-long lockdowns are angry with politicians and government workers who are flouting the very health guidelines they helped put in place.

After telling Canadians to hunker down and cancel holiday plans, more than a dozen high-profile politicians, public health leaders and even a hospital CEO have been caught taking vacations.

What followed were confessions, demotions, resignations and a ferocious, if uncharacteristic outcry from Canadians.

In Alberta, where the Covid-19 case numbers are among the highest in the country, eight politicians have admitted to traveling abroad.

Many Canadians have also been outraged by what seems like a deliberate plan by some to hide their vacation plans.

Ontario's finance minister, Rod Phillips, lost his job after a video message posted on Christmas Eve thanking his constituents for obeying lockdown turned out to be pre-recorded.

"For politicians who have been preaching to us to restrict our activities, to restrict our social gatherings, to see our elderly loved ones through iPad and glass windows, for them to then ignore the sacrifice of others for their personal pleasure, (it) is hard to articulate how deeply disturbing that is," said Dr. Alan Drummond in an interview with CNN from his medical office in Perth, Ontario. "It truly feels like an insult."

