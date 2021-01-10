World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 1:08 a.m. ET, January 10, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 52 min ago

United States reports over 130,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

The United States reported 130,777 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

It is the fifth highest number of hospitalizations reported in the country and the 39th consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations.

The highest hospitalization numbers according to CTP data are:

  1. January 6, 2021: 132,464
  2. January 7, 2021: 132,370
  3. January 8, 2021: 131,889
  4. January 5, 2021: 131,215
  5. January 9, 2021: 130,777

 

The weekly tallies of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the US have never been higher, and state officials are warning of more alarming patterns following the holiday season.

More than two million new Covid-19 cases and 24,000 deaths were reported in the first nine days of 2021 in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker. 

1 hr 52 min ago

Biden coronavirus adviser "not recommending that the second dose be delayed”

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Douglas Magee, 78, a retired Army officer and resident of the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Jackson, right, is inoculated by Brent Myers, a CVS pharmacist, in Jackson, Mississippi, on January 9.
Douglas Magee, 78, a retired Army officer and resident of the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Jackson, right, is inoculated by Brent Myers, a CVS pharmacist, in Jackson, Mississippi, on January 9. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

President-elect Joe Biden’s team is confident that if they release all available doses of Covid-19 vaccine immediately, people will be able to complete the two-dose regimen as planned, Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board says.

“I want to be very clear that we are not recommending that the second dose be delayed, so people should still get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 21 days, of the Moderna vaccine at 28 days,” Gounder told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Saturday.

So long as there are not any manufacturing glitches, we're confident that the supply of vaccine will be there when people return for their second dose,” she added.

Gounder said that having a second dose ready for each person who receives their first dose could lead to vaccines sitting on the shelves, and the new plan aims to simplify distribution.

In a sense, we've been getting in our own way, making things overly complicated,” she said.

“What we're really trying to do is just get doses out as quickly as possible, simplify the tracking that's necessary here, and we have faith that the supply will meet the need in this case,” Gounder added.

2 hr 10 min ago

Israel's PM Netanyahu receives second dose of Covid vaccine

From CNN's Andrew Carey and Amir Tal in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to receive the second Covid-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on January 9.
Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to receive the second Covid-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on January 9. Miriam Elster/AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received his second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-coronavirus vaccine, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

I am used to it but I am excited and I am certain that all citizens of Israel who are about to receive the second dose of the vaccine are excited like me,” he said.

Israel is making steady progress vaccinating its citizens against Covid-19 and Netanyahu has repeated that all Israeli citizens will be vaccinated by the end of March.

Earlier on Saturday, the Health Ministry announced four cases of the South African Covid-19 variant, the first such cases reported in the country.

The Ministry reported the cases consisted of two contagion chains -- one from a person returning from South Africa, and from a family infected by a returnee.