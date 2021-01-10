United States reports over 130,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations

The United States reported 130,777 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).
It is the fifth highest number of hospitalizations reported in the country and the 39th consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations.
The highest hospitalization numbers according to CTP data are:
- January 6, 2021: 132,464
- January 7, 2021: 132,370
- January 8, 2021: 131,889
- January 5, 2021: 131,215
- January 9, 2021: 130,777
The weekly tallies of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the US have never been higher, and state officials are warning of more alarming patterns following the holiday season.
More than two million new Covid-19 cases and 24,000 deaths were reported in the first nine days of 2021 in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker.