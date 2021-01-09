More than two million new US Covid-19 cases and 24,000 deaths in 2021

More than two million new Covid-19 cases and 24,000 deaths have been reported in the first nine days of 2021 in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker.

As of 3 p.m. ET Saturday, a total of 2,003,618 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in January.

An additional 24,260 deaths have also been reported.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been at least 21,978,182 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 370,119 people have died in the country.

So far today, Johns Hopkins University has reported 115,409 new cases and 1,346 new deaths.

CNN is tracking Covid-19 cases and deaths in the US here: