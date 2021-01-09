China has administered 9 million doses of its homegrown vaccine to priority groups

People queue to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination center in Beijing, on January 8. STR/CNS/AFP/Getty Images

China has administered 9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to key groups of its population so far, according to the country's National Health Commission.

Since December 15, 7.5 million people around the country have received a dose, the NHC said at a press conference on Saturday. Prior to that, 1.6 million doses had been administered to high-risk populations.

The vaccines: The approved vaccine is developed and manufactured by state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm. The company said its vaccine is 79.34% effective, citing interim analysis of Phase 3 clinical trials.

The vaccine requires two doses per person.

Aside from the approved Sinopharm vaccine, China has four vaccine candidates which have reached Phase 3 trials.