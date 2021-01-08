People with shellfish allergies should not necessarily skip the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the director of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“Shellfish allergies are not a reason not to get vaccinated,” Dr. Peter Marks said Thursday during an event hosted by BlackDoctor.org, an online health resource for African Americans.

Marks advised people to let their providers know that they have a history of allergic reactions before getting vaccinated.

“All the providers that are giving the vaccine right now are prepared to deal with allergic reactions, and you should tell them, so that they might take a little bit more precaution,” he said.

He said a provider may monitor someone with a shellfish allergy for 30 minutes instead of the typical 15 after administering the vaccine.

“Right now, the only things that would prevent you from getting vaccinated is if you had a known allergy to one of the things that are in the vaccines or if you had ... a bad allergic reaction to the first shot,” Marks said.

Allergic reactions: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday that it had received reports of 29 cases of a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis out of the first 1.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered.

That adds up to a rate of 11.1 cases of anaphylaxis per 1 million doses administered. Many people with various allergies have received doses with no reactions, the CDC said.