The pandemic isn't slowing down as US reports record-high number of deaths. Here's where things stand.

The pandemic in the US is showing no signs of slowing down. Yesterday’s sobering numbers marked the highest single day of reported Covid-19 deaths and the second highest single day of new cases.
The nation is currently at its highest peak for average daily new cases, average daily deaths and average number of current hospitalizations, even while testing remains well below its pre-holiday peak.
Here's a look at where things stand in the US:
Deaths
- The US reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The nation had never reached that milestone in a single day previously.
- There is an average of 2,764 reported deaths per day, JHU data shows. This metric is also at a record-high.
- In Los Angeles County, one person now dies of Covid-19 every eight minutes.
New cases
- At least 40 states are showing upward trends in Covid-19 cases this week compared to the previous week. Additionally, 34 states had a daily positivity above 10% over the last seven days.
- The US saw at least 274,703 new cases on Thursday, according to JHU. That's the second highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.
- The country is averaging about 228,497 new Covid-19 cases per day, which is up 22% from the previous week, JHU data shows.
Hospitalizations
- There were at least 132,370 people reported to be in the hospital on Thursday, according to The Covid Tracking Project data. This is second highest number of current hospitalizations and the thirty-seventh consecutive day that metric has stayed above 100,000 people.
- “Every single southern state has seen hospitalizations rise significantly since the middle of last month, and 13 states in the South set new records for Covid-19 hospitalizations in the past seven days,” according to CTP.
Vaccines
- So far, there have been at least 21,419,800 vaccine doses distributed across the US and at least 5,919,418 vaccine doses administered, according to the CDC.
- Across the US, the ratio of doses administered to doses delivered is at about 27.6%.
- Only 3 states have administered more than 50% of the doses that were distributed, according to CDC
Here's a look at where cases are rising in the US:
Dr. Gupta explains why Covid-19 death projections keep increasing: