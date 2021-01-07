Brazil surpasses 200,000 Covid-19 deaths

British Health Minister Matt Hancock speaks to the House of Commons Health Committee on January 7. UK Parliament TV

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday that people may need to be re-vaccinated for Covid-19, every 6-12 months.

Speaking to the House of Commons Health Committee, Hancock said there was uncertainty over how long the vaccines would last.

I anticipate we will probably need to revaccinate because we don't know the longevity of the protection from these vaccines," he said.

"We don't know how frequently it will be, but it might need to be every six months, it might need to be every year."

Hancock also addressed the government’s decision to delay the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for up to 12 weeks and said the reason was to ensure that people get the first dose in order to “save more lives.”

"The justification is really clear and straightforward, which is that it saves more lives, and ultimately, that is the public health justification," he said. “The data show that there is a significant protection from both the Oxford and the Pfizer jabs after the first dose."

Earlier on Thursday, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said they had taken note of the recommendation of spacing out vaccine doses, but said it is important that the decision represents a “safe compromise” between limited global production capacity and government’s imperative to save lives.