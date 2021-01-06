California is the epicenter of the current surge of Covid-19 cases in the United States. On Tuesday, the state reported 31,440 new cases and another 368 people died from the virus, pushing the statewide death toll to more than 27,000.
Only New York and Texas have reported a higher number of virus-related fatalities.
California has reported a total of 2,452,334 cases.
Here's what you should know:
- Los Angeles County recorded more than 1,000 deaths in less than a week. More than 11,000 people have now died there.
- Hospitalizations continue to hit all-time highs statewide. More than 22,000 Californians are now in hospital, and 21% of those patients are in intensive care.
- The statewide positivity rate is also rising. It's now 12.7%, the highest it has been since the initial wave of infections last spring.
- The new, potentially more contagious UK variant of the coronavirus is spreading. Thirty-two patients are confirmed to have contracted the variant strain in San Diego. Another 24 confirmed and four probable cases of the new Covid-19 variant were reported Tuesday. Four of the patients were children younger than 10.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom has formally requested 500 additional federal medical personnel to help staff hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
- Just 27% of California’s vaccine doses have been administered so far. A total of 459,654 doses had been administered as of Tuesday, but just over 5,200 shots were given out in the past 24 hours. Health officials say they are struggling to vaccinate people against the virus as health workers are overwhelmed treating the sick and navigating state logistical issues. The state is now authorizing dentists to administer the shots in a push to accelerate deployment.