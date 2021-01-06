US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine in Pompano Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration has made clear that it does not plan to make any changes to Covid-19 vaccine dosing schedules in the United States -- but if any changes were made, the vaccine manufacturer would have to specifically ask the agency to adjust authorization.

CNN confirmed with the FDA on Wednesday that before any change could be made to the emergency use authorization for a vaccine, the manufacturer would need to submit data to the FDA supporting the requested change.

If changes are proposed to the Covid-19 vaccine dosing schedules in the future, "it won't be FDA that moves it," said David Benkeser, a biostatistician at Emory University whose research includes work on preventive vaccines. "They're bound by legal operations that dictate how drugs are approved in the country, and so it's not surprising to hear them say that their strong preference is to stick with what we know works."

Health officials have been speculating about the possibility of stretching vaccine supply by giving people a single dose instead of two doses, or by cutting doses in half. British officials created an uproar by saying they would consider such changes.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, who heads FDA’s vaccine division issued a statement Monday, saying that “suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence.”