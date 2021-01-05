First case of UK variant found in Georgia, state's health department says 

General view of an empty and deserted Oxford street in London, England, on January 5, 2021. Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Nearly 3% of the community in London tested positive for the new coronavirus variant in the closing days of 2020 and the first two days of 2021, the UK Office for National Statistics announced Tuesday.

Its Covid-19 Infection Survey said that 2.72% of the community in London tested positive for the new variant on Jan. 2. By contrast, 0.69% of the community in London tested positive for other variants on Jan. 2, the survey added.

The findings are based on the Community Infection Survey produced by the ONS, and are broken down by region as well as England-wide.

The new variant is more prevalent than other variants in London, the east of England and the southeast of England, the data shows. It is about equally prevalent with other variants in the east and west Midlands and the southwest.

Speaking during the UK government daily coronavirus news conference on Tuesday, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in England "in every area there has been a relative increase in the new variant of this virus that is spreading around the country."

Whitty said the fastest increases have been seen in southeast England and eastern England in addition to London.

About 1.70% of the community in the east tested positive for the new variant on Jan. 2, while 0.46% of the community there tested positive on the same day for other variants.

In southeast England, 1.35% of the community tested positive on Jan. 2 for the new variant, with 0.78% testing positive for other variants.

Whitty warned that the new variant is "now taking off in other areas as well," including in parts of the country "which have got some of the lower rates and had previously controlled things." Whitty drew particular attention to the northeast and northwest "where the rate of increase has been higher than in some of the southern areas.”