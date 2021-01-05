California surpasses 27,000 Covid-19 deaths

Funeral director Steven Correa moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at the Continental Funeral Home on December 31, in Los Angeles, California. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

California reported 368 new Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday, bringing the state's total death toll to over 27,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, 31,440 new cases of the coronavirus bring the state’s total number of infections to 2.45 million.

California has averaged more than 38,000 new cases every day for the past two weeks.

Once again, hospitalizations are reaching all-time highs in the Golden State. More than 22,000 people are receiving in-patient treatment, the state reported Tuesday. About 21% of those patients are in intensive care units. Much of the state is still feeling the oppressive crush, with ICU capacity at 0% in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

Nearly 300,000 Covid-19 tests are conducted every day in California, and the positivity rate continues to rise, reaching 12.7%, the highest rate since the initial wave of infections last spring.

With a total of 27,003 deaths, California has the third highest Covid-19 death toll in the nation. Only New York and Texas have reported a higher number of fatalities.

NOTE: These numbers were released by the California Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.