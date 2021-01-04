India restricts exports of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. CNN

India has restricted the export of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine produced by the country's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), until at least March, the head of the company said Sunday.

"We were given a restricted license only to give it and provide it to the government of India because they want to prioritize for the most vulnerable and needy segments first," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNN.

Indian regulators granted the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in India by SII, emergency authorization on Sunday on the condition that the Indian government would be the sole buyer.

"The only condition is that we can only supply to the government of India, we can't sell it in the private market, and we can't export it," Poonawalla said.

He added that he hoped the restriction on exporting the vaccine would be eased in March or April.

SII is ramping up vaccine production and Poonawalla said that the manufacturer aims to provide 50 million doses by the end of January.

The restrictions could mean lower income countries would wait longer for a vaccine.

In September, SII pledged to manufacture and deliver 200 million doses for COVAX -- a WHO vaccine alliance set up to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The export of vaccines for the initiative to "low-and middle-income countries" will not begin until the restrictions ease.

Doses of the vaccine will be sold to the Indian government for $2.74 per shot, at $13.70 to the private market, and $3 to $5 per dose to the export market.

Some context: India has reported the second most coronavirus cases in the world, trailing only the United States.

The first phase of its vaccination plan covers 300 million people -- almost as many as the entire US population. India conducted a nationwide Covid-19 vaccine drill on Saturday ahead of plans for mass vaccinations, India's state-run broadcaster Doordarshan reported.