Covid-19 cases are rising in the Georgia county where Trump will hold a rally tonight

Whitfield County, Georgia – where President Trump will headline a Republican rally Monday night ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election – has the second highest coronavirus case rate in the state and one of the highest in the country.

With nearly 11,600 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents, Whitfield County lands among the 150 most infected counties in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Whitfield County also surpasses state and national rates of Covid-19 deaths. The death rate in the country for Covid-19 is 121 per 100,000 people, compared to 103 per 100,000 in Georgia and 107 per 100,000 in the US as a whole.

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health also shows that Whitfield County is outpacing the state in the rate of new cases. In the past two weeks, the county saw 1,211 new cases per 100,000 people, 68% higher than the state rate of 719 cases per 100,000 people.

Atlanta’s Fulton County, meanwhile, is faring better than Georgia overall. The county has had 648 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, according to data from the state health department.