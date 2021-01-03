US Surgeon General contradicts Trump on Covid-19 death toll: "I have no reason to doubt those numbers"

Earlier this morning, President Trump claimed in a tweet that the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths of the "China Virus is far exaggerated" because of the CDC's "ridiculous method of determination" compared to other countries which "report, purposely, very inaccurately and low."
In September, CNN reported that the CDC had debunked the claim that its reporting methodology was inaccurate.
CNN's Jake Tapper pressed US General Jerome Adams this morning on the President's claims, asking the official if he believes the death toll is real.
Tapper: "350,000 Americans have died from coronavirus. Can you tell the American people, including the families and friends of those who have died from coronavirus that that is the real death toll? And what is it like as a surgeon general when the president of the United States spreads these lies about the pandemic?
Adams: Jake, you and I have talked about this and one of the most challenging things about this entire pandemic from all sides has been trying to get health information to the American people in the midst of the politics. I don't speak for the President. I speak for the office of the surgeon general and the public health service and I'm focused on making sure people get the information they need and wash your hands and stay your distance and get the vaccine when it's available.
Tapper: Is the death toll real? Is the death toll real? 350,000 dead Americans is that real, is that an actual number or does the CDC have a bogus way that when in doubt call it bogus the the President claims?
Adams: From a health perspective I have no reason to doubt those numbers and I think people need to be very aware it's not about the deaths as we talked about earlier but the hospitalizations and the capacity. These cases are having an impact in an array of ways and people need to understand there is a finish line in sight but we have to keep running towards it."