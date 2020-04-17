April 17 coronavirus news

The American Farm Bureau applauded the USDA Friday for the $19 billion in coronavirus aide that will go to America’s farmers.

“The coronavirus pandemic forced the closing of restaurants, schools and college cafeterias, causing commodity prices to fall off a cliff and serious disruptions to food supply chains. This $16 billion in aid will help keep food on Americans’ tables by providing a lifeline to farm families that were already hit by trade wars and severe weather,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau.

Farmers will receive the $16 billion in funding in the form of direct payment, while the additional $3 billion will be to use to purchase meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

Earlier this week, the American Farm Bureau, in partnership with Feeding America, sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue proposing a USDA run voucher program that would send farm products to food banks while helping farmers and ranchers recoup costs from lost markets, such as restaurants and tourism businesses shuttered by the pandemic. It would also help get farm-fresh products quickly to families in need.

The new aide package provides about $850 million for food bank administrative costs and USDA food purchases, of which a minimum of $600 million will be designated for food purchases, according to USDA.