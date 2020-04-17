Trump tweets that states like Michigan and Minnesota should be liberated

President Trump has been tweeting that states should be liberated which may be in reference to stay-at-home orders that he feels are overly restrictive.

Trump tweeted about three states so far, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia, all of which have Democratic governors.

Michigan had a large protest earlier this week over its stay-at-home order. Trump has sparred with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was asked if he would urge those protesting to listen to local authorities at yesterday’s coronavirus task force briefing. He said that the protesters “seem to be protesters that like me” before adding that he thinks just about all of the governors share his opinion that they want to open the country.

“I think they're listening. I think they listen to me. They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion. And my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors,” Trump said at the briefing. “They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay shut, but they want to open safely. So do I. But we have large sections of the country right now that can start thinking about opening."

Read Trump's tweets: