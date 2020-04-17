Trump says he isn't happy with China

President Trump said Friday that he’s “not happy with China,” suggesting that the country has not been forthcoming in warning the world about the coronavirus.

Asked whether China should be stripped of the privilege of hosting the 2022 Olympics, Trump referenced the US-China trade deal.

“I want to see what’s happening with China. I want to see how they’re doing on it. Are they fulfilling the deal, the transaction?” Trump said.

“Let me just put it this way: I’m not happy, okay? I’m not happy,” he added.

“I spoke to them and this could have been shut down a long time ago. They knew it. And we couldn’t get it. To all fairness, World Health (Organization) couldn’t get in,” he continued.

Speaking about WHO, which he suggested got into China earlier than other groups, he said they “didn’t report what was happening.”

Trump's announced on Tuesday that his administration was pausing funding to the WHO while reviewing the group's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.