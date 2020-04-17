April 17 coronavirus news
Hawaii closes all state beaches
Hawaii Gov. David Ige ordered all state-owned beaches closed Friday as part of the effort to combat coronavirus.
Residents will still be allowed to swim and surf with social distancing, but cannot sunbathe, picnic, or play games on the sand.
Ige’s order also said recreational boating is limited to two people per boat, and that watercraft should maintain a distance of at least 20 feet. Hiking and fishing trips also are limited to two people at a time, except for relatives who live together.
The new rules are in effect until April 30.
Minnesota governor says he called Trump to ask about his tweets
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he tried to speak with President Trump after the President tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA" on Friday but he didn't get a call in return.
Speaking at a news conference Friday, Walz said he called to ask, "What are we doing differently about moving towards getting as many people back into the workforce without compromising the health of Minnesotans or the providers?
He added that it "will probably take longer than a two-word tweet."
Protesters have gathered in front of the governor's residence for two days in a row to demonstrate against his statewide stay-at-home. Walz urged protesters to follow social distancing guidelines.
On Friday, Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MINNESOTA," one day after saying he was leaving the reopening decisions up to the governors.
Pence describes federal efforts to work with states to respond to coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence on Friday described how the federal government is working with states to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pence said that a recent disaster declaration for American Samoa marked the first time in American history that all states and territories had been under a disaster declaration.
“We’re continuing to bring, at the President’s direction, full resources of the federal government to bear. Today, the President approved a major disaster declaration for American Samoa, and now all 50 states and all territories are under major disaster declarations for the first time in American history,” Pence said.
Pence also said there would be an additional call with governors on Monday on the topic of supplies.
“Today we issued a letter to our nation’s governors summarizing all the medical equipment and supplies that have been distributed to their state from FEMA between the first of this month and April 14 through Project Airbridge and through the commercial supply network,” Pence said.
He continued: “We’ll be speaking with our nation’s governors on Monday and detailing that information at that time.”
Pence said the group will also discuss testing capacity and lab activation “very specifically” during the Monday call.
Trump says 5.5 million testing swabs will be sent to states
President Trump laid out the administration’s swab testing efforts during Friday’s briefing.
In the next few weeks, he said, the federal government will “be sending out 5.5 million testing swabs to the states.”
The swabs, he said, “can be done easily by the governors themselves. Mostly it’s cotton. It’s not a big deal, you can get cotton easily, but if they can’t get it, we will take care of it.”
People might soon be able to perform their own test swabs for Covid-19 at home with a newly designed, Q-tip-style swab, the FDA said Thursday.
CNN reported the FDA said it had worked with US Cotton to design the swabs, which are shorter than the swabs used by technicians, doctors or nurses to collect samples to test people for Covid-19 infection. The FDA also said US Cotton plans to manufacture large quantities of these swabs.
Trump announces multi-billion dollar coronavirus food assistance program
President Trump announced Friday that the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a new multi-billion dollar relief program to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today I’m also announcing that … the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic,” Trump said during Friday’s White House press briefing.
The coronavirus food assistance program will have two main missions: to issue direct payments to farmers and to purchase food to be distributed to food banks and community and faith-based organizations.
“The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce to get that food to the people in need. The USDA will receive another $14 billion in July,” Trump said.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said, “American agriculture has been hard hit like most of America with the coronavirus and President Trump is standing with our farmers and all Americans to make sure we all get through this national emergency.”
Montana governor says state is not prepared to reopen yet
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said there is no way his state could meet the standards set to reopen.
"Even the gating criteria (of two straight weeks with new cases slowing down) that the President put out yesterday — we haven't met those criteria,” Bullock said at a news conference Friday.
During the news conference, Bullock focused on the phased-in plan released by the President’s task force.
“The President told us that we governors will call the shots in our own states,” Bullock said. “First I want to say thank you, Mr. President, for recognizing that every state is different.”
Montana’s statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 24.
“After April 24, we will move forward with a phased reopening,” he said.
There are more than 690,000 coronavirus cases in the US
There are at least 692,169 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 36,721 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
On Friday, Johns Hopkins reported 21,018 new cases and 3,453 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
Louisiana governor says the state is not ready to reopen
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is not ready for a Phase 1 reopening and that there is still "work to do."
Edwards, speaking at a news conference Friday, said the state has not reached the threshold that must be passed to get to the Phase 1 reopening — including not having 14 days where the number of cases, tests and deaths are moving in the right direction.
Speaking from Louisiana State University where he toured a personal protective equipment production center, Edwards said he hopes the state can get to Phase 1 within the next few weeks.
"I can't tell you that we will get to Phase 1 by May 1st, but I hope we do," he said.
"We aren’t going to be successful in opening the economy if we see a spike in cases and can’t deliver healthcare,” he added
Navy believes coronavirus outbreak on aircraft carrier originated with air wing
The US Navy currently assesses that the first cases of coronavirus aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt originated with the aircraft carrier’s air wing and the Navy’s top doctor said the virus may have come aboard on routine “supply flights that come out to the ship."
The Navy’s surgeon general Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham cautioned on Friday that the Navy doesn’t know for sure how the virus came aboard.
“We don't know for sure how the virus got started,” Gillingham said.
Gillingham said there's evidence to suggest that the first two sailors to test positive may have contracted the disease during a port visit.
"We also know that those sailors were from the aircrew portion of the crew," he said.
Gillingham said it is "likely that it may have come aboard on the routine ... supply flights that come out to the ship."
While Gillingham later said that he did “not personally have knowledge about the initial individuals,” a Navy official later confirmed to CNN that the first two cases were among the ship’s air wing.
The air wing is responsible for operating the fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft on board the carrier.
The number of coronavirus cases aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have skyrocketed in recent days, with 660 sailors testing positive as of Friday, and seven sailors have been hospitalized in Guam.