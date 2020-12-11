US buys 100 million more doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a syringe containing a Covid-19 vaccine,developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna on July 27 in Binghamton, New York. Hans Pennink/AP

The federal government plans to buy 100 million more doses of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, the Health and Human Services Department said Friday.

“The purchase announced today brings the total doses of mRNA-1273 owned by the federal government to 200 million. Moderna began manufacturing the first 100 million doses while clinical trials were getting underway,” HHS said in a statement.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine at any moment, and the federal government has denied reports it turned down an opportunity to buy 100 million extra doses of Pfizer’s vaccine last summer. Vaccine advisers to the FDA will meet next week to discuss an emergency use authorization for Moderna’s vaccine.

“If authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use as outlined in agency guidance, doses of the vaccine will begin shipping immediately. The vaccine would be provided at no cost to Americans,” HHS said.

Both Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines have been shown to be about 95% effective in preventing symptomatic infections. Moderna’s vaccine does not need to be kept as cold as Pfizer’s does during shipment and storage.