As the US vaccine process continues, Fauci reminds Americans "normality" won't come until at least summer 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci on December 10. CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet this weekend to consider if the CDC should offer the vaccine to the American public.

But even as the vaccine process progresses, it's likely the US won't see any meaningful, widespread impacts from vaccinations until well into 2021.

Just how quickly the country will be able to recover depends on how quickly Americans get vaccinated — and how many people are willing to get the vaccine.

"If we have a smooth vaccination program where everybody steps to the plate quickly, we could get back to some form of normality, reasonably quickly. Into the summer, and certainly into the fall," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Thursday.

"My hope and my projection is that if we get people vaccinated en masse so that we get that large percentage of the population, as we get into the fall, we can get real comfort about people being in schools, safe in school — be that K-12, or college," he added.