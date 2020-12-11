New York City indoor dining will be banned starting Monday, governor says

Most governors have informed Operation Warp Speed that they expect to exhaust their Pfizer vaccines within days of receiving the first shipment, according to a senior administration official.

It’s unclear when the second shipment will arrive, although Warp Speed officials have said additional shipments will arrive on a weekly basis.

Where the vaccine process stands: Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.

While the vote is an important step in the vaccine authorization and distribution process, the FDA still needs to issue an emergency use authorization, which will allow shipments to begin.

Shots still can’t be administered until the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee recommends the vaccine. The final step in the process is for CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield to sign off on the committee recommendation.