US FDA panel considers Covid-19 vaccine authorization

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Emma Reynolds, Nada Bashir, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:34 p.m. ET, December 10, 2020
58 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 20 min ago

Pfizer says it looked for safest vaccine possible while researching candidates

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Pfizer’s Kathrin Jansen speaks to the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on December 10.
Pfizer was looking for the safest vaccine it could when sorting through various candidates for a coronavirus vaccine, the senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer said Thursday.

“Given the enormity of our mission, clinical data were important to us in deciding on the right candidate for a Covid-19 vaccine,” Pfizer’s Kathrin Jansen told the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.  

“We evaluated not just one, but four different candidates in Phase 1 to be able to make real time scientific decisions to select the best candidate,” Jansen added.

”With regard to safety, we were looking for the most favorable safety and tolerability profile in both younger and older adults. With regard to immunogenicity, we were looking for the broadest antiviral immune responses, most likely associated with efficacy. And with regard to a rapid pandemic response we were looking for the candidate that could be developed and produced most efficiently,” she said.   

Jansen said when it comes to mRNA vaccines, “we have a deep scientific understanding of how such vaccines work.”  

She said that mRNA vaccines “can be developed and scaled up quickly,” offering “a clear advantage,” over other types of vaccines. 

2 hr 38 min ago

Pence acknowledges US facing "challenging time" in pandemic as it moves closer to getting vaccine

From CNN's Allie Malloy

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an Operation Warp Speed event in Greenville, South Carolina, on December 10.
Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at an Operation Warp Speed event in South Carolina and acknowledged that while US Food and Drug Administration authorization of a vaccine appears imminent, the US is still facing a “challenging time.”

“While we gather here today to talk about Operation Warp Speed and what we believe will be the imminent approval of the first coronavirus vaccine for the American people in a matter of days — we recognize we’re going through a challenging time as we see cases rising in virtually every state in the country,” Pence said Thursday, before adding that America has “never been better prepared” to combat coronavirus.

Pence's comments come as President Trump has spent the past 45 hours silent on the pandemic. On Wednesday, the US had its most deadly day of the pandemic.

“I want the people of this state to know that America has never been better prepared to combat the coronavirus than we are today," Pence said. 

Pence also spoke about the vaccine and said it was important for Americans to understand that the administration “cut no corners in the development of these vaccines.”

“We’re just a few short days away from what I believe will be the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic in America,” Pence said.

2 hr 44 min ago

Ellen DeGeneres says she's tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Lisa France

Ellen DeGeneres speaks on February 5, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter Thursday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

DeGeneres said she was feeling "fine right now," adding that she would see everyone again after the holidays.

She has been broadcasting her syndicated talk show, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television, with Covid-19 protocols in place since September. 

CNN has reached out to Warner Bros. Television, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia, for comment.

3 hr 24 min ago

More than 289,000 have died from Covid-19 in the US

From CNN's Amanda Watts

There have been at least 15,413,913 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 289,970 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

So far today, Johns Hopkins has recorded 27,351 new cases and 597 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Here's a look at how deaths and cases in the US compare to other countries:

3 hr 18 min ago

Covid-19 vaccine trial participants are free to drop out of studies once one is authorized, expert says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

A person receives an injection during a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on August 13.
Volunteers who received a placebo in Covid-19 vaccine trials are free to withdraw from those studies in order to receive the vaccine once one is authorized and made available in the United States, said Dr. Steven Goodman, associate dean of clinical and translational research at Stanford University of School of Medicine. 

This could affect how vaccine trials proceed, he noted.

“Placebo-controlled trials may continue to be possible in areas or populations for whom vaccines are not available, but that is complicated for other reasons," Goodman told the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee during a meeting on Thursday, referring to people who aren’t yet prioritized to receive the vaccine.

The committee is meeting to discuss a possible emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. A vote on a recommendation to the FDA is expected later today.

The vote doesn't mean the vaccine is authorized immediately. The decision comes from the FDA, which typically follows the advisory committee's recommendation.

3 hr 29 min ago

The FDA advisory committee meeting has resumed

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

A meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has resumed after taking a lunch break.

The committee is now holding an hourlong open public hearing.

The FDA advisory committee is convening to discuss a possible emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

3 hr 32 min ago

Brazil confirms its first case of Covid-19 reinfection

From Florencia Trucco and Marcos Moreno 

Brazil's first case of Covid-19 reinfection was confirmed Thursday in an official statement by the country's Ministry of Health. 

The victim is a 37-year-old health professional who lives in the state of Río Grande del Norte, in the northeast part of the country, according to the statement. The health professional first contracted the virus in June and recovered, but later tested positive again in October, the statement said.

"The analysis carried out allows us to confirm reinfection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after sequencing the complete viral genome that identified two different strains," the statement said. "The two samples were sent to the Laboratory, where the results were confirmed via RT-PCR methodology in real time." 

As of Wednesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 6,728,452 cases and 178,995 deaths due to Covid-19.

3 hr 47 min ago

El Paso reports highest daily total of deaths due to Covid-19

From CNN's Kay Jones

Family and friends place the casket of Humberto Rosales, who died from Covid-19 complications, into a hearse at Perches Funeral Home West in El Paso, Texas, on December 3.
El Paso, Texas, is reporting its highest daily total of deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday.

The 44 deaths reported today occurred over the past four months, the city said. There are still at least 603 deaths under investigation for being related to Covid-19, while officials have confirmed 1,121 total deaths related to the virus. 

El Paso is also reporting 275 new cases and 43 backlogged cases today, for a total of 91,468. There are 37,527 cases currently active. 

The El Paso area has seen a decline in hospitalizations over the past 23 days, with 640 patients currently hospitalized with the virus and 248 of those in intensive care units.

Note: These numbers were released by city/county's health department and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project. 

3 hr 48 min ago

FDA advisory committee meeting is in a lunch break and will resume around noon ET

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

A meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has paused for lunch and will reconvene around noon ET with an hour-long open public hearing.

The FDA advisory committee is convening today to discuss emergency use authorization for the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.

A vote on a recommendation to the FDA is expected later today. The vote doesn't mean the vaccine is authorized immediately. The decision comes from the FDA, which typically follows the advisory committee's recommendation.

Once a vaccine is authorized by the FDA, Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's initiative to develop a vaccine, can start shipping and distributing the vaccine to states.

Vaccinations won't begin until after a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee recommends the vaccine.