US adds record number of daily Covid-19 deaths

The United States reported a record-high number of new Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
So far on Wednesday, 2,939 new Covid-19 deaths were reported, according to the university. The US is currently averaging 2,230 new deaths per day, according to the data.
The US has reported 289,188 total coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The days with the highest number of new deaths in the US, according to university data, were:
Dec. 9: 2,939
Dec. 3: 2,879
Dec. 2: 2,804
Dec. 4: 2,607
April 15: 2,603
55 min ago
US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations
From CNN's Haley Brink
The United States reported 106,688 Covid-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, setting a new record high since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).
This is the eighth consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 hospitalizations.
According to CTP data, these are the highest hospitalization numbers:
Dec. 9: 106,688 hospitalized
Dec. 8: 104,590 hospitalized
Dec. 7: 102,148 hospitalized
Dec. 6: 101,501 hospitalized
Dec. 4: 101,276 hospitalized
1 hr 21 min ago
FDA authorizes first over-the-counter, non-prescription Covid-19 test system for home use
From CNN’s Shelby Lin Erdman
The US Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription, over-the-counter Covid-19 test kit for at home use.
The LabCorp Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit allows anyone age 18 and older to buy the kit and collect nasal swab samples at home, the FDA said in a news release Wednesday. The samples are then sent to a LabCorp facility for testing.
Positive or invalid results are delivered back to the consumer by phone or through a health care provider. Users will be notified by email or through an online portal if results are negative.
“While many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing,” Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.
The kit can help individuals understand their Covid-19 status and make decisions about when self-isolation or quarantine may be necessary, the FDA said. It can also help with health care decisions after discussions with providers.
“With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus and improve the health of our communities,” Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics, said in a statement.
The new kit is now available through the Pixel by LabCorp website and may soon be available in stores, the company said in a news release.
After buying the test, users register the kit on the website and follow the included instructions.
“Test results are securely delivered to the consumer via the Pixel by LabCorp portal,” LabCorp said. “A healthcare provider will counsel consumers who test positive to assist with healthcare treatment and actions.”
The company emphasized in its news release that the new Covid-19 at-home testing kit is not a substitute for a doctor’s visit.
1 hr 38 min ago
North Dakota extends orders requiring face coverings and limiting capacity at restaurants
From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson
North Dakota extended two orders today that require face coverings and limit capacity at bars, restaurants and events, Gov. Doug Burgum announced during a news conference today.
The order requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor businesses and public settings, and outdoor public settings where physically distancing isn’t possible has been extended until 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 18, Burgum said. Jan. 18 was chosen to allow a 14-day incubation period after Christmas and New Year's Day, he added.
The amended order limiting capacity at bars and restaurants to 50% and closing in-person service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. has been extended until 8 a.m. on Jan. 8, Burgum said. Event venues remain limited to 25% of their normal capacity, he added.
Burgum will also allow the four-week pause on K-12 extracurricular activities and competitions expire on Dec. 13.
North Dakota reported 4,286 new cases of Covid-19 in the past seven days and 102 deaths from Covid-19, the governor said.
Note: These numbers were released by the governor and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
2 hr 41 min ago
Democratic senator: "We are not going home" until deal on Covid stimulus bill is reached
From CNN's Leinz Vales
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that Congress is "not going to fail" in getting a Covid stimulus bill passed.
"We're not going home until we do get one," Manchin told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "Remember, this is called a Covid emergency relief package. It's not called a do all, end all package. This is called what Joe Biden has said, this is a down payment on what is needed."
Manchin is a member of a bipartisan group of lawmakers that proposed a coronavirus emergency relief framework aimed at helping Americans affected by the pandemic.
On CNN's "The Situation Room," the West Virginia senator went on to lay out some of the stumbling blocks to an agreement.
Liability Protection:
"I don't think there's a Democrat or a Republican believes that anyone in a small business should be sued out of existence. But on the other hand, you have to have a safe workplace. You have to have worker conditions that are safe. You can't throw the baby out with the bath water and say you get total amnesty, anything you want to do. We think there's a way. We have all of our lawyers working. That should be done."
Funding state and local governments:
"A lot of my Republican friends don't think the state and locals need anything. The only thing I've said, this is based on need. We're not sending money for the sake of sending money. We're saying, show us your need. This is what you qualify for. But you're not going to be able to spend it or use it if you don't have a loss of revenue, excessive Covid expenses."
Watch the moment below:
2 hr 52 min ago
Kentucky reports sixth day of declining Covid-19 positivity rate
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced today, that while Covid-19 numbers in the state are still “alarmingly high,” Wednesday was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate, a release from the governor’s office said.
The governor linked the declining positivity rate to Kentucky’s “ongoing sacrifices” and his recent executive orders to mitigate spread.
“We continue to see some promising trends in our Covid-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” Beshear said.
Kentucky reported 3,481 new cases of Covid-19 Wednesday, for a total of 209,136 cases. At least 16 new Covid-19-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 2,118.
Note: These numbers were released by the state’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
3 hr 25 min ago
Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in California are at all-time highs
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
California broke Covid-19 records Wednesday as it recorded its highest number of cases in a single day and increased hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.
The state added 30,851 new confirmed cases Wednesday, about 800 more than the previous record set Sunday. The steep climb in infections brings California’s total to more than 1.4 million cases, according to data from California Department of Public Health.
Hospitalizations are at an all-time high with nearly 12,000 people receiving in-patient treatment. More than 2,600 of those patients have been admitted to intensive care units – another record number.
Available ICU beds in all of California have also dipped, according to state data. Several hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley have completely run out of ICU beds as has San Jose Regional Medical Center in the Bay Area.
That limited capacity of ICU beds has triggered regional stay-at-home orders affecting about 27 million residents in Central and Southern California.
3 hr 27 min ago
Mississippi governor signs new executive order that limits gatherings
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a new executive order on Wednesday that adds stricter limitations on indoor and outdoor gatherings and adds more counties to the state’s mask mandate list.
The new order limits indoor crowds to no more than 10, and outdoor crowds no more than 50.
Face coverings are required in schools statewide.
There are 61 of the state’s 82 counties under a mandatory mask mandate, according to a release from Reeves’ office.
On Wednesday, the state reported an additional 2,746 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 170,672 cases and 4,041 deaths.
Note: These numbers were released by the state’s health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
4 hr 18 min ago
Johnson & Johnson says it's reducing the size of its phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
From CNN's Jen Christensen
Johnson & Johnson said it will cut the size of its Covid-19 vaccine trial because the virus is so widespread.
The trial initially planned to recruit 60,000 volunteers.
“Given the high incidence of Covid-19 among the general population, we expect that approximately 40,000 participants will generate the data needed to determine the safety and efficacy of our investigational Covid-19 vaccine candidate,” spokesperson Lisa Cannellos told CNN over email. “We continue to anticipate that interim data from the ENSEMBLE trial will be available by the end of January. If the vaccine is safe and effective, an emergency use authorization application could be submitted to the FDA in February. Other health regulatory applications around the world would be made in parallel.”
Moncef Slaoui, of Operation Warp Speed, said Wednesday that the trial may have enough participants by the end of the week.
“We have already recruited more than 38,000 subjects in the study,” Slaoui said at a news briefing. “With J&J we decided to cap the recruitment to around 40,000 subjects, which will happen by the end of this week or in the next two or three days.”
Slaoui said that he thought if the data showed that the vaccine worked, an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration would be “hopefully approved swiftly.”